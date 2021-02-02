Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Available for Chelsea Residents

FANWOOD, N.J., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Senior Living will be among the first assisted living companies in New Jersey to make on-site monoclonal antibody treatments available to residents symptomatic with COVID-19. This allows the affected residents to avoid a hospital trip while receiving a treatment that has been effective in reducing symptoms.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses. They were given Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration in November, 2020. Former NJ Governor Chris Christie and others suffering from COVID-19 symptoms have received the therapy, which diminishes illness as a result of the virus. Monoclonal antibody therapy, given by infusion, is not a cure for COVID-19 and is not a substitute for the vaccine.

"The impact the monoclonal antibody (mAb) has had on our patients has been nothing short of remarkable," said John Hopkins, DO, CCS Healthcare. "This is a game changing medication in the fight against COVID. It truly saves lives."

"While we have worked hard to minimize infection in our communities, we are still dealing with isolated outbreaks," said Pat Banta, BSN/MA, Regional Director of Health Services for Chelsea Senior Living. "Our partners at CCS Healthcare provide the monoclonal antibody infusion with expert monitoring during and after the infusion at the assisted living community to residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection and who fit the criteria for therapy. It reduces the likelihood of developing severe illness requiring the need for hospitalization, can provide short term immunity and reduces the risk of infection transmission."

Chelsea residents and staff are currently receiving the COVID vaccination at the company's 21 residences in New Jersey and New York. However, screening, testing, masking and social distancing will continue into 2021.

