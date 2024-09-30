Monod Bio Launches CRP Biosensor on New NovoLISA Platform

NovoLISA (de Novo protein-Linked Instantaneous Solution-based Assay) Platform for Life Sciences Research and Diagnostics

- NovoLISA is a rapid, single-step biosensor assay for research use only applications

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monod Bio, a life sciences company using AI to generate new proteins for the research use only (RUO) and in vitro diagnostics (IVD) markets, announced today the launch of the NovoLISA, a rapid biosensor assay platform that delivers results in just 15 minutes—drastically reducing the time to result when compared with alternative methods, such as the ELISA assay platform often used in RUO settings. The name of the platform, NovoLISA, stands for "de Novo protein-Linked Instantaneous Solution-based Assay". The Company is launching the NovoLISA platform with its first offering of a C-Reactive Protein (CRP) assay.

The NovoLISA combines two proprietary technologies: the LuxSit™ Pro luciferase reporter and de novo binding protein reagents. This combination forms a uniquely fast assay with an easy-to-use format. Key features of the new NovoLISA platform include 1) results in 15 minutes or less, 2) simple, one step, no wash protocol, 3) no need for sample preparation, and 4) a readout in the common laboratory luminescence plate reader. Alfredo-Quijano Rubio, Ph.D., CSO and co-founder of Monod Bio, said, "NovoLISA brings a new generation of assays to the laboratory. The AI platform used to develop the de novo binders creates sensors that are very small, highly stable, and have high affinity and sensitivity for targets of interest. We're excited to combine these with our luciferase technology and bring them to the commercial market."

The CRP NovoLISA includes the following components: Split LuxSit™ CRP Biosensor proteins, the LuxSit™ Substrate, assay buffer, and CRP analyte. Upon addition of samples containing CRP, the level of luminescence increases in a dose-dependent manner with minimal background when CRP is absent. This interaction produces rapid results from a simple procedure. Daniel-Adriano Silva, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder Monod Bio, said, "We are thrilled to introduce our second commercial product. This launch is particularly exciting as it combines two of our innovative technologies.

The NovoLISA Platform opens the door to further possible assays. Monod Bio states that the NovoLISA platform is positioned to quickly expand its offerings. The next available biosensors on the platform will be Human Interleukin-6 (IL-6), Tumor Necrosis Factor alpha (TNFalpha), Human Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Cardiac Troponin I (cTnI). These plans for further expansion demonstrate the Company's capacity for rapid innovation.

For more information about purchasing NovoLISA Platform CRP please visit https://monod.bio/.

About CRP Biosensor

C-reactive Protein (CRP) is secreted by the liver in response to inflammatory cytokines. Levels of CRP rise rapidly during inflammatory states such as tissue injury, infection and inflammation and has long been employed for clinical purposes. It plays a role in the recognition and clearing of foreign pathogens, can activate the classic complement pathway and activates phagocytic cells for the removal of cell debris. The Monod Bio Human C-Reactive Protein/CRP Immunoassay is a 15-minute no-wash assay designed to quantify CRP in cell culture supernatants, plasma and serum.

About NovoLISA

The NovoLISA uses state-of-the-art de novo proteins to quickly and tightly bind the analyte of interest without the cross reactivity typical of antibodies. Analyte binding immediately triggers the activity of our proprietary de novo luciferase to generate an easily readable signal without the need for wash steps. For more information, visit https://monod.bio/novolisa/.

About Monod Bio

Monod Bio is a spinout company from the UW Medicine Institute for Protein Design developing de novo protein-based products for the RUO and IVD commercial markets. The Company's biosensor platform harnesses the power of computational de novo protein design and facilitates swift, highly sensitive analytical assays. Founded on technology developed in the laboratory of HHMI investigator and UW Medicine professor David Baker, Monod Bio is the first company to commercialize a product based on a fully de novo protein. The Company's research has been published in several peer-reviewed journals, including Nature and Nature Biotechnology. Monod Bio is based in Seattle, WA. For more information, visit https://monod.bio/.

Media Contact

Monod Bio

Bailey Falkner

Business Operations

[email protected]

SOURCE Monod Bio, Inc.