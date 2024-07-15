Monod Bio Launches World's First Fully De Novo Protein Product: Luciferase LuxSit™ Pro for Life Sciences Research and Diagnostics

- LuxSit™ Pro is the first fully de novo protein to enter the commercial market

SEATTLE, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monod Bio , a life sciences company using AI to generate new proteins for the research use only (RUO) and in vitro diagnostics (IVD) markets, announced today the launch of the LuxSit™ Pro family of products, the world's smallest and first commercially-available de novo luciferases, which are light-emitting enzymes that use proprietary chemical substrates. The products are initially available in two formats: as a whole protein reporter, and as a split-pair for studying protein-protein interactions.

The LuxSit™ Pro family of products is biochemically optimized for stability and brightness. Overall performance has been improved more than 150-fold from its academic predecessor LuxSit.

With its design and performance, LuxSit™ Pro will empower researchers with a toolset suited for research and diagnostic applications. Post this

Key features of the new LuxSit™ Pro products include 1) enhanced brightness and an extended linear range for robust assay performance, 2) a small, hyperstable protein structure for ease of use, storage and versatility, and 3) high specificity to the Company's proprietary synthetic substrates, ensuring assay reliability and consistency.

Daniel-Adriano Silva, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder Monod Bio, said, "We're excited to launch LuxSit™ Pro for the research community. To our knowledge, this is the first time a de novo protein has reached the commercial market. With its design and performance, LuxSit™ Pro will empower researchers with a toolset suited for research and diagnostic applications."

Alfredo-Quijano Rubio, Ph.D., CSO and co-founder of Monod Bio, said, "LuxSit™ Pro establishes a new benchmark in stability and sensitivity. We believe this reporter will allow researchers across the life sciences to meaningfully advance their research."

David Baker, a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator and professor of biochemistry at UW Medicine and co-founder of Monod Bio, said, "This is a real milestone for biology and computer science, and I am confident we will soon see many more de novo designed proteins mature into commercial products in the months and years ahead." Baker is the director of the Institute for Protein Design at UW Medicine where the LuxSit technology was initially developed.

LuxSit™ Pro is a tool for basic research and diagnostic innovation. It is available in adaptable formats tailored for a spectrum of applications, spanning comprehensive protein reporting to unraveling intricate protein-protein interactions.

In addition to LuxSit™, Monod Bio is also developing de novo protein binders and novel protein biosensors, further expanding the possibilities in protein engineering and diagnostics. These innovations underscore the Company's commitment to developing and commercializing de novo protein products.

For more information about purchasing LuxSit™ Pro please visit https://monod.bio/access-luxsit-pro/.

About LuxSit

LuxSit™ Pro is a versatile luciferase enzyme available in both whole-enzyme and split-enzyme formats. LuxSit™ Pro has optimized brightness and glow time for in vitro assays, making it suitable for a wide range of applications in research and diagnostics. Its small size and hyperstability further enhance its usability, while its specificity to the Company's proprietary synthetic substrate helps prioritize reliable and consistent results. For more information, visit https://monod.bio/technology/.

About Monod Bio

Monod Bio is a spinout company from the University of Washington developing de novo protein-based products for the RUO and IVD commercial markets. The Company's biosensor platform harnesses the power of computational de novo protein design and facilitates swift, highly sensitive analytical assays. Founded on technology developed in the laboratory of HHMI investigator and UW Medicine professor David Baker, Monod Bio is the first company to commercialize a product based on a fully de novo protein. The Company's research has been published in several peer-reviewed journals, including Nature and Nature Biotechnology. Monod Bio is based in Seattle, WA. For more information, visit www.monodbio.com .

