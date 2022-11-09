Monogenic Disease Testing Market to Grow at a Surprising CAGR Growth of 11% by 2029, Growth Prospects, Size, Share, Trend and Opportunity Assessment

SYDNEY, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research Published Latest Monogenic Disease Testing Market Study by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. This report on the Monogenic Disease Testing market study considers important factors such as an analysis of the market, a definition of the market, market segmentation, significant trends in the industry, an examination of the competitive landscape, and research methodology. The research provides an idea about various market inhibitors as well as market motivators in both a quantitative and qualitative approach with the purpose of providing users with accurate information. Using SWOT analysis, an appropriate explanation has been given for the market drivers as well as the market restraints. As a result, the Monogenic Disease Testing market report functions as an important instrument for having rises in commercial operations, increases in the quality of work done, and increases in earnings.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the monogenic disease testing market which is expected to reach at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Monogenetic disorders are inherited due to a single defective gene on the autosomes, according to Mendel's Laws. Monogenic disorders are caused by a single mutated gene that can be found on either one or both chromosomes. This disorder affects both men and women equally, because of autosomal conditions. Cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anaemia, SCID, Tay-sachs disease, polycystic kidney disease, Gaucher's disease, Huntington's disease, neurofibromatosis, thalassaemia, and familial hypercholesterolemia are among the common monogenic disorders for which tests are available.

Preimplantation genetic testing for monogenic diseases (PGT-M) was introduced as a preventive test in assisted reproductive programmes for patients identified as having a high risk for inherited Mendelian conditions. A single gene mutation in a person's DNA sequence causes monogenic diseases. They can cause birth defects, intellectual, sensory or motor disability. These diseases have an impact on the quality of life and lifespan of those who are affected. Monogenic diseases, unfortunately, have no treatment or cure.

Opportunities for Players:

Technological advancements

The rising prevalence of monogenic disorders around the world will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the monogenic disease testing market during the forecast period. For instance, CACNA1A (FHM1), which is located on chromosome 19p13 and codes for the 1 subunit of neuronal CaV2.1 (P/Q-type) voltage-gated calcium channels, was the first FHM gene discovered. These channels can be found all over the CNS. FHM has been linked to over 20 different missense mutations in this gene. Aside from hemiplegic migraine, these mutations are frequently linked to other phenotypes such as cerebellar ataxia and epilepsy.

Some of the major players operating in the Monogenic Disease Testing market are:

Celera Support Services (U.S.)

Abbott (U.S.)

ELITech Group (U.S.)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.)

Auto Genomics (U.S.)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ( Switzerland )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

Drivers

Rising monogenic disorders

The monogenic disorder is caused by a leucine for serine substitution at codon 810 of the MR. 15. This mutation changes the shape and specificity of the MR and eliminates the usual requirement for the 21-hydroxyl group of aldosterone to interact with the MR, which explains other steroids, such as progesterone, activate the MR and spironolactone, which is normally an antagonist of the MR, acts as an agonist in this disorder. All these are the factors which boost the growth of the market.

Increased usage of monogenic disease testing

The highly developed technological platforms and enhanced genomic tools are expected to have a significant impact on the monogenic disease testing market in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Another significant reason for the increased usage of monogenic disease testing has been the increased exclusive opportunity that require more research on monogenic disease tests.

Core Objective of Monogenic Disease Testing Market:

Every firm in the Monogenic Disease Testing industry has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Monogenic Disease Testing market size and growth rate factors.

and growth rate factors. Important changes in the future Monogenic Disease Testing Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Monogenic Disease Testing Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

Global Monogenic Disease Testing top manufacturers profile and sales statistics

Challenges

Lack of trained professionals

Lack of trained professionals and dearth of knowledge, a false result can destroy a person's life and can even lead home to death ill obstruct the market's growth rate.

This monogenic disease testing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the monogenic disease testing market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth

Key Industry Segmentation: Monogenic Disease Testing Market

By Test Type

Carrier Testing

Diagnostic Testing

New-Born Screening

Predictive and Pre-Symptomatic Testing

Prenatal Testing

By Disease Type

Cystic fibrosis

Sickle Cell Anemia

Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID)

Tay-Sachs Disorder

Polycystic Kidney Disorder

Gaucher's Disease

Huntington's Disease

Neurofibromatosis

Thalassaemia

Familial Hypercholesterolemia

By End Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

Regional Analysis/Insights: Monogenic Disease Testing Market

The countries covered in the monogenic disease testing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the monogenic disease testing market due to the high degree of intelligence and growing awareness amongst people regarding to the monogenic disease testing procedures.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 owing to the presence of a substantial number of organizations that are focusing on disease management.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Monogenic Disease Testing Market Regulations Market Overview Global Monogenic Disease Testing Market, By Test Type Global Monogenic Disease Testing Market, By Disease Type Global Monogenic Disease Testing Market, By End User Global Monogenic Disease Testing Market, By Region Global Monogenic Disease Testing Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

