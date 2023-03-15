Monogoto Partners with Skylo Technologies and SODAQ to Deliver NB-IoT Satellite Connectivity for Asset Tracking Products

Lowers the barrier for developers to add satellite connectivity to public and/or private networks on the same modem

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-based cellular network provider Monogoto today announced a new roaming agreement with Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) service operator Skylo Technologies . This new agreement lowers the barrier for developers to add satellite connectivity to existing public and/or private networks already available on Monogoto Cloud, delivering the world's most affordable and accessible solution for NB-IoT Satellite connectivity for asset tracking products.

In addition, low-power tracking and sensing solutions provider SODAQ will launch a new asset-tracking trial kit, using Monogoto connectivity and network.

"Using Monogoto Cloud developers can now add satellite connectivity with a single API call, without worrying about expensive setup or training and for just a dollar per month. The advent of satellite NB-IoT technology, coupled with the maturity of 5G and 3GPP standards is game-changing for developers," says Monogoto CTO Maor Efrati. "For the first time, they can seamlessly connect their products, built for the regular cellular model, to satellite networks and add satellite coverage at a significantly lower cost."

Efrati illustrates the potential of the Monogoto/Skylo/SODAQ solution by outlining a use case of a global logistics provider that is reliant upon cellular connectivity only to monitor driver behavior and/or assets.

"Imagine the ability to add satellite connectivity when cellular or other networks are not available, giving developers the ultimate resiliency that devices will always be connected," he notes.

"Skylo is excited to partner with Monogoto as its wholesale NTN operator partner," said Eric DaVersa, Vice-President of Business Development for Skylo Technologies. "The Monogoto focus on addressing the developer community where IoT solutions are conceptualized is ideal for the rapid integration of terrestrial/satellite roaming. This offering will help fleets obtain ubiquitous connectivity, which is becoming essential for their businesses."

"Having the possibility to use the same hardware for both terrestrial and satellite communication is a real breakthrough. We can now offer connectivity with our hardware in places where it was never possible before and we can still benefit from the great throughput of the terrestrial networks to, for instance, do software updates," says Jan Willem Smeenk, Co-founder & Senior Solutions Architect, SODAQ.

Availability

The Monogoto/Skylo/SODAQ solution is expected to be available in the market in the latter half of 2023.

About Monogoto

Monogoto is shaping a smarter, more connected world with our unique, easy-to-access, always-on 5G cloud for IoT connectivity and Private LTE. Our mission is to empower enterprises and developers with simplified, functionality-rich and secure connectivity for IoT and Private Networks, breaking today's barriers to innovation.

As a connectivity-as-a-service cloud provider for both public and private device connectivity, Monogoto's rapidly expanding service boosts Internet of Things innovation and growth by providing seamless, cost-effective device connectivity in a simplified and easily accessible way. Today, developers around the world rely on Monogoto's technology to connect sensors and devices in over 180 countries, across 550 public and private 4G/5G networks in multiple verticals, from agriculture to manufacturing, healthcare, fleet management , micro-mobility, retail and more.

About Skylo

Skylo Technologies is an NTN service provider based in Palo Alto, CA, offering a service that allows cellular modems and devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, terrestrial mobile network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers with an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech or contact [email protected].

About SODAQ

SODAQ is a leading innovator in creating low-power sensing and tracking solutions and powering them with the energy we harvest from the environment. Since 2012 the company has been a pioneer in the field of creating autonomous devices using low-power wide area networking and energy harvesting. SODAQ provides a range of asset-tracking solutions for businesses as well as offering custom hardware, software and industrial design development as a service. With its mission to create world-friendly devices to solve complex global challenges, SODAQ is always working towards making a positive impact with the power of IoT. For more information, visit SODAQ online at www.sodaq.com or contact [email protected].





For further information contact:

Itamar Kunik

CEO Monogoto

[email protected]

SOURCE Monogoto