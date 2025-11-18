Monogram Capital Partners Closes Oversubscribed $350 Million Fund III

Firm Surpasses $1.75 Billion in Regulatory AUM Strengthening Its Position as a Leading Private Equity Firm Focused on Consumer Brands and the Supply Chain and Services Businesses that Empower Them

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Capital Partners ("Monogram"), the Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on building the next generation of enduring consumer businesses, has closed its third fund, Monogram Capital Partners Fund III, at its $350 million hard cap. The fund was substantially oversubscribed, reflecting strong demand from both returning and new investors and bringing Monogram's total regulatory assets under management (RAUM) to approximately $1.75 billion.

Fund III drew continued commitments from long-standing Limited Partners who have partnered with Monogram since inception, as well as new institutional investors. The investor base consists of prominent endowments, foundations, family offices, funds of funds, and other institutions. This successful close underscores investors' confidence in Monogram's differentiated approach and marks another major milestone in Monogram's evolution as a leading partner to category-defining consumer businesses.

A Differentiated Approach to Consumer Private Equity

Founded in 2014, Monogram typically partners with founders and family-owned consumer businesses as their first institutional investor, helping professionalize, scale, and sustain growth while preserving their entrepreneurial cultures. Unlike many of its peers that invest exclusively in consumer brands, Monogram's model bridges both sides of the ecosystem, partnering with category-defining consumer companies and the supply chain and services businesses that power them. This complimentary dual mandate creates a distinctive flywheel of insight and operational synergy, aimed to fuel outsized growth and defensible value creation.

"Our mission has always been to build enduring consumer businesses by pairing deep operational expertise with a long-term partnership mindset," said Jared Stein, Co-Founder and Partner at Monogram Capital. "We view ourselves as the bridge between family-held businesses and large-cap institutional capital--helping scale companies that deliver exceptional value to consumers, employees, and communities alike."

"Closing Fund III represents a significant milestone for our team and our investors," said Stein. "We are deeply grateful for the trust placed in us and excited to continue building the next generation of enduring consumer businesses."

Delivering Repeatable Outperformance

Monogram's strong performance has been driven by a disciplined, data-informed investment process and a hands-on operational partnership model. The firm's portfolio has achieved ~3x revenue growth and >600bps EBITDA margin expansion in aggregate across all investments made at least 5 years ago. The firm's portfolio reflects deep industry expertise - spanning category disruptors and essential service providers alike.

Representative investments in the firm's sectors of focus include:

OLIPOP – a leading functional-soda pioneer recently valued at $1.85 billion





Archer – a better-for-you meat-snack platform scaled 50x to ~$350 million of gross revenue





Grand Fitness — a leading national Planet Fitness franchisee





Kidfresh—a category leader in better-for-you frozen food distributed nationwide





Precision Tri-State – one of the largest garage-door repair franchisee platforms in the nation





D.S. & Durga — a premium fragrance business





Vasco – a rapidly expanding sports-surfacing services provider to K-12 schools





Chewy.com – a leading specialty pet retailer sold to PetSmart for $3.3 billion

Monogram's recent exit of Western Smokehouse - a 40-year family held business that Monogram scaled from one to seven facilities, culminating in >1,200 jobs all while scaling EBITDA >10x- reinforced the firm's track record of extending the legacy of family-held businesses and building durable value.

Positioning for the Next Chapter

With Fund III, Monogram will continue to execute its differentiated investment strategy across four core verticals: Food & Beverage, Beauty & Personal Care, Pet, and Consumer/Business Services. The firm also plans to expand its investment team and operating partner program to further institutionalize its platform and accelerate the impact of its portfolio.

"With the closing of this fund, we will add greater depth to our team and resources across the firm," said Oliver Nordlinger, Co-Founder and Partner. "These efforts to further institutionalize Monogram are in service of building an enduring firm for many funds to come."

Monogram has repeatedly demonstrated a distinctive playbook for acquiring and scaling highly differentiated consumer businesses by deploying targeted operational resources and deep category insight to accelerate growth and compound market leadership. With this fund, Monogram will continue to identify and support the next generation of consumer champions.

Lazard acted as placement agent for Fund III and Latham Watkins LLP served as legal adviser.

About Monogram Partners

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Monogram Capital Partners currently manages approximately $1.75B in RAUM, focusing exclusively on investing in leading consumer businesses, supply chain partners, and service providers. With a collaborative and operationally driven investment approach, Monogram typically serves as the first institutional partner to entrepreneurs and family owners—helping them build sustainable, category-leading businesses. For more information on Monogram Capital Partners, please visit:

http://www.monogramcapital.com

SOURCE Monogram Capital Partners