Monogram Health Adds Bhavesh Shah to Executive Leadership Team

"We're thrilled to welcome Bhavesh to the executive leadership team. His extensive experience managing the complex financial operations of growth stage as well as scaled health care companies is a tremendous asset for Monogram as we transform how care is delivered for patients with kidney disease across America," said Monogram Health CEO Mike Uchrin. "With his background in investment banking, value-based care, and in-home care delivery, Bhavesh brings a distinct perspective that will enhance our daily efforts to maximize the health of all people living with kidney disease."

Prior to joining Monogram, Shah served as the CFO and executive vice president for Compassus. Before that, he spent more than eight years leading financial operations for Fortune 500 health care companies, including roles as vice president of FP&A at CVS Health's retail business, and vice president and CFO of Aetna's consumer health products and services business where he oversaw Aetna's value based care and complex care management programs. Earlier in his career, Shah served as a health care investment banker at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital. He also served five years in the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of Captain. Shah holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Connecticut.

"I'm inspired by Monogram's demonstrated success in lowering medical expense and commitment to improving the quality of life for patients across the 34 states it serves," Shah said. "I'm excited to put my expertise to work as part of this innovative, in-home care delivery model."

Monogram Health is a leading value-based provider of in-home nephrology, primary care, and benefit management services for individuals with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease. The company deploys an innovative in-home care delivery model and technology-driven array of evidence-based clinical services, including complex case and disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to transform the way health care is delivered for those with kidney disease. This innovative model of care has been shown to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and TPG Capital, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health plans and value-based providers to care for patients across 34 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.

