Monogram Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Partner to Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Outcomes

Partnership in delivering high quality, affordable care to BCBSAZ Health Choice Pathway HMO D-SNP members managing polychronic kidney disease

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and PHOENIX, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (AZ Blue) today announced a partnership with Monogram Health , the nation's leading value-based provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with chronic kidney and end stage kidney disease. Through this partnership, AZ Blue will use Monogram's extensive network of in-home providers and support services to improve the care of their members.

"We're proud to embark on this value-based care journey with Monogram Health to provide improved patient experiences, achieve better health outcomes and reduce variability in care," said Shawn Nau, General Manager, Medicaid Segment at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. "We are firmly committed to delivering innovative services, personalized care management and support to the members we serve across Arizona. By combining AZ Blue's high-value, cost-effective product with Monogram's innovative, evidence-based approach to in-home care delivery, we'll be able to dramatically improve the quality of life for our members navigating complex chronic and end stage kidney disease."

As part of this collaboration, Monogram Health will assume full financial risk for BCBSAZ's Health Choice Pathway D-SNP Product members with kidney disease. This unique partnership will give this population across eight counties in Arizona access to Monogram's suite of specialized clinical and support services including evidence-based clinical pathways and protocols, in-home specialty care, complex case and disease management, and comprehensive medication therapy management.

Monogram, the leading value-based specialty provider of in-home nephrology, primary care, and benefit management services, utilizes evidence-based, whole-person care which has been shown to dramatically improve patient outcomes, experience and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum.

"Through our value-based risk platform, we are transforming the way care is delivered to highest cost and most complex kidney patients," said Dr. Aash Shah, Chief Growth Officer of Monogram Health. "We're excited to partner with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, home to our operations hub, to extend our reach to vulnerable populations who deserve best-in-class care so they can enjoy healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives."

