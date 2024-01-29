Monogram Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Partner to Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Outcomes

Monogram Health

29 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Partnership in delivering high quality, affordable care to BCBSAZ Health Choice Pathway HMO D-SNP members managing polychronic kidney disease

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and PHOENIX, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (AZ Blue) today announced a partnership with Monogram Health, the nation's leading value-based provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with chronic kidney and end stage kidney disease. Through this partnership, AZ Blue will use Monogram's extensive network of in-home providers and support services to improve the care of their members.

"We're proud to embark on this value-based care journey with Monogram Health to provide improved patient experiences, achieve better health outcomes and reduce variability in care," said Shawn Nau, General Manager, Medicaid Segment at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. "We are firmly committed to delivering innovative services, personalized care management and support to the members we serve across Arizona. By combining AZ Blue's high-value, cost-effective product with Monogram's innovative, evidence-based approach to in-home care delivery, we'll be able to dramatically improve the quality of life for our members navigating complex chronic and end stage kidney disease."

As part of this collaboration, Monogram Health will assume full financial risk for BCBSAZ's Health Choice Pathway D-SNP Product members with kidney disease. This unique partnership will give this population across eight counties in Arizona access to Monogram's suite of specialized clinical and support services including evidence-based clinical pathways and protocols, in-home specialty care, complex case and disease management, and comprehensive medication therapy management.

Monogram, the leading value-based specialty provider of in-home nephrology, primary care, and benefit management services, utilizes evidence-based, whole-person care which has been shown to dramatically improve patient outcomes, experience and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum.

"Through our value-based risk platform, we are transforming the way care is delivered to highest cost and most complex kidney patients," said Dr. Aash Shah, Chief Growth Officer of Monogram Health. "We're excited to partner with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, home to our operations hub, to extend our reach to vulnerable populations who deserve best-in-class care so they can enjoy healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives."

About Monogram Health  
Monogram Health is a leading value-based provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with polychronic conditions, notably, chronic kidney and end stage kidney disease. Through its unique in-home integrated provider services, Monogram Health and its employed providers treat CKD, ESKD and their prevalent co-morbidities including complex metabolic, pulmonary, and cardiovascular diseases. The company deploys a technology-driven array of clinical programs including comprehensive case management, disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to enable the delivery of value-based care. Based in Nashville, Tenn., and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and TPG Capital, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health plans, integrated delivery systems, and risk-bearing entities to care for patients across 35 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Blue Cross ® Blue Shield ® of Arizona (AZ Blue) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a mission to inspire health and make it easy, AZ Blue offers health insurance and related services to nearly 2 million customers. AZ Blue, a non-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company and its subsidiaries employ nearly 3,000 people in its Phoenix, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. To learn more, visit azblue.com or connect with us on social media: Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.  

For Media Inquiries:
Kyle Cooksey
Chief Experience Officer
Monogram Health
[email protected]
615.485.5999

SOURCE Monogram Health

