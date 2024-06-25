Monogram Health and Memorial Hermann Join Forces to Improve Outcomes for Patients Impacted by Polychronic Conditions

New joint venture leverages organizations' clinical expertise to deliver high-quality, in-home care to Southeast Texans with complex chronic conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and HOUSTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Health, the nation's leading value-based provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end stage kidney disease (ESKD), announced it is partnering with Memorial Hermann Health System, the largest not-for-profit health system in Southeast Texas, to improve the health outcomes of patients living with polychronic conditions.

"Monogram Health has consistently proven to be both an innovator and leader in risk-based in-home care delivery and management," said Feby Abraham, executive vice president and chief strategy officer for Memorial Hermann. "We share a common goal to provide whole-person, outcomes-oriented care, and this strategic partnership will further enable Memorial Hermann to adopt an advanced risk platform that progresses access to high quality care for our patients – inside and outside the 'four walls' of the health system."

Monogram's next-generation, specialty risk model has been shown to achieve improved patient outcomes, experience and quality of life while reducing medical costs. The new joint venture connects Monogram's extensive in-home evidence-based care and benefit management services with Memorial Hermann's high-quality, affiliated medical staff and physician teams to work together to slow the progression of CKD and ESKD.

"Joining forces with a world-renowned health system like Memorial Hermann is both an honor and a significant opportunity," said Dr. Aash Shah, MD, Chief Growth Officer of Monogram Health. "By aligning our unique kidney care model and specialized expertise with their distinguished physicians and providers, we will accelerate our mutual efforts to continuously enhance and streamline CKD and ESKD care while helping Southeast Texans live happier, more fulfilling lives."

This partnership marks the growth of Monogram's footprint in the Texas Gulf Coast. The company has forged partnerships with leading health systems including AdventHealth, Banner Health, Point32Health and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

About Monogram Health

Monogram Health is a leading value-based provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with polychronic conditions, notably, chronic kidney and end stage kidney disease. Through its unique in-home integrated provider services, Monogram Health and its employed providers treat CKD, ESKD and their prevalent co-morbidities including complex metabolic, pulmonary, and cardiovascular diseases. The company deploys a technology-driven array of clinical programs including comprehensive case management, disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to enable the delivery of value-based care. Based in Nashville, Tenn., and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and TPG Capital, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health plans, integrated delivery systems, and risk-bearing entities to care for patients across 35 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.

About Memorial Hermann Health System

Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann , redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our more than 6,600 active medical staff and 33,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across more than 250 care delivery sites. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization , 17* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. For more than 116 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing nearly $500 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs . Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.

*Memorial Hermann Health System owns and operates 14 hospitals and has joint ventures with three other hospital facilities, including Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital First Colony, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy.

