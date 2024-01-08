Monogram Health and Millennium Physician Group Partner to Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Outcomes for Several Thousand Patients Across Florida

Value-based organizations collaborate to deliver high quality, affordable care to Florida patients managing complex chronic conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Health, the nation's leading value-based provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with chronic kidney (CKD) and end stage kidney disease (ESKD), and Millennium Physician Group, a leading value-based physician organization with over 800 providers across the Southeast, announced today a partnership to deliver high quality care to Millennium's patients with CKD and ESKD. The multi-year partnership integrates Millennium's high-quality physicians and advanced providers with Monogram's extensive network of in-home nephrology and specialty care providers to create a next-generation care model that will improve outcomes for thousands of patients across Florida.

Millennium's patients who are living with CKD and ESKD and related chronic conditions will be referred to the program, affording them access to Monogram's suite of specialized clinical resources and support services inclusive of evidence-based clinical protocols, complex case and disease management, utilization management/quality assurance, and medication therapy management.

"We're honored to partner with a leading physician organization like Millennium," said Monogram Chief Growth Officer Aash Shah, MD, JD. "Providing Monogram's specialty care services as a direct extension of Millennium's high-quality physicians and advanced providers is a winning model for patients with kidney disease who deserve best-in-class care so they can enjoy healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives."

"We are very excited with this partnership that will provide timely and expert care in the appropriate setting for this extremely vulnerable population," said Millennium Chief Medical Officer Alejandro Perez-Trepichio, MD.  "Since Monogram cares for patients primarily in the home, they will ensure continuity of services in the field, operating in tandem with our healthcare professionals to provide individualized attention to each patient.  Through close collaboration and a patient-centered approach, our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional care will be evident to our patients, as a true connection to a healthier life."

To learn more about how to access Monogram Health's services, ask your Millennium PCP (844.CALL.MPG (844.225.5674)), contact Monogram Health at 855-212-2273, or visit MonogramHealth.com.

About Monogram Health
Monogram Health is a leading value-based provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with polychronic conditions, notably, chronic kidney and end stage kidney disease. Through its unique in-home integrated provider services, Monogram Health and its employed providers treat CKD, ESKD and their prevalent co-morbidities including complex metabolic, pulmonary, and cardiovascular diseases. The company deploys a technology-driven array of clinical programs including comprehensive case management, disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to enable the delivery of value-based care. Based in Nashville, Tenn., and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and TPG Capital, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health plans, integrated delivery systems, and risk-bearing entities to care for patients across 35 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.

About Millennium
Founded in Port Charlotte in 2008, and now headquartered in Fort Myers, Millennium Physician Group has quickly become the leading independent physician group with more than 800 healthcare providers across the Southeast. Services center on primary care and are complemented by specialty care, walk-in centers, radiology and lab services, physical therapy, telehealth, wellness programs, home health, hospital care, and much more. Nationally recognized as a leader in value-based care with consistently high levels of physician engagement, Millennium aims to create a genuinely connected healthcare experience for patients by providing a comprehensive and coordinated approach to healthcare and be Your Connection to a Healthier Life.

