Monogram Health Announces Chief Operating Officer Chris Chi selected to the Nashville Health Care Council Fellows Class of 2022

"As a graduate of the 2016 Nashville Healthcare Council Fellows class, I couldn't be any prouder of Chris and his acceptance into the 2022 class," said Monogram Health CEO Michael Uchrin. "The program connected me with Senator Bill Frist, M.D., with whom I co-founded Monogram Health. Now, we are the leading value-based provider, transforming care for individuals with kidney disease. I look forward to what Chris will contribute to this year's class of health care leaders."

Chi has previously served as a senior executive of managed care organizations, physician practice groups, hospital systems and behavioral health providers. At Monogram Health, he has led the formation of industry-leading clinical programs that manage the longitudinal care of those with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), raising quality outcomes while eliminating unnecessary utilization and spending.

Chi received his B.A. from Harvard University and his J.D. from the University of Virginia. In addition to leading health care operations, Chi has practiced health care transactional law in private practice and with publicly held health care organizations.

The Nashville Health Care Council Fellows program annually selects health care leaders in order to foster innovative and forward-looking solutions to challenges facing the American health care system.

About Monogram Health

Monogram Health is a leading value-based provider of in-home nephrology, primary care, and benefit management services for individuals with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease. The company deploys an innovative in-home care delivery model and technology-driven array of evidence-based clinical services, including complex case and disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to transform the way health care is delivered for those with kidney disease. This innovative model of care has been shown to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and TPG Capital, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health plans to care for patients across 20 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.

Media Contact:

Kyle Cooksey, [email protected], 615-510-6492

SOURCE Monogram Health