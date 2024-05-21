Monogram Health Attains Prestigious NCQA Credentialing Accreditation

Recognition reflects company's embrace of industry best practices and quality performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Health, the nation's leading value-based provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with chronic kidney (CKD) and end stage kidney disease (ESKD), has increased its portfolio of industry certifications by earning the Credentialing Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). Its third accreditation from NCQA, the credentialing accreditation recognizes Monogram's aptitude in the credentialing and recredentialing of its high-quality clinical staff and provider teams. The accreditation underscores Monogram's commitment to providing safe, effective, outcomes-driven care for patients with polychronic conditions.

"Monogram Health is passionate about providing and managing best-in-class care, and we're proud to receive this esteemed recognition of our efforts and clinical expertise," said Katrina Cope, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Implementations for Monogram Health. "Having achieved NCQA Population Health Program Accreditation in 2020, Case Management Accreditation in 2023 and Credentialing/Recredentialing Accreditation earlier this year, this acknowledgement is another important testament to Monogram's impact as a leader in the kidney care space."

Monogram's innovative, next-generation model supports health plans, integrated delivery systems and risk-bearing platforms in maintaining regulatory compliance and providing timely, effective care. The company's multispecialty provider teams of nephrologists, psychiatrists, endocrinologists, cardiologists, pulmonologists, palliative care specialists, nurse practitioners and social workers administer care for chronically complex patients in the home in accordance with evidence-based pathways and protocols.

"Achieving NCQA Credentialing Accreditation demonstrates that Monogram Health has the systems, process and personnel in place to conduct credentialing in accordance with the strictest quality standards," said Margaret E. O'Kane, President of NCQA.

NCQA Credentialing Accreditation is a quality assessment program that focuses on consumer protection and customer service improvement. Accreditation is governed by the Standards for Accreditation in Credentialing, developed with the assistance of representatives from the Standards Committee, the Review Oversight Committee, and input from other organizations. NCQA Accreditation is a voluntary review process. NCQA has reviewed and accredited Monogram Health's Credentialing functions only. For complete details on the scope of this review, visit www.ncqa.org/.

Monogram Health is a leading value-based provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with polychronic conditions, notably, chronic kidney and end stage kidney disease. Through its unique in-home integrated provider services, Monogram Health and its employed providers treat CKD, ESKD and their prevalent co-morbidities including complex metabolic, pulmonary, and cardiovascular diseases. The company deploys a technology-driven array of clinical programs including comprehensive case management, disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to enable the delivery of value-based care. Based in Nashville, Tenn., and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and TPG Capital, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health plans, integrated delivery systems, and risk-bearing entities to care for patients across 35 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

