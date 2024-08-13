Monogram Health Ranked Third Fastest Growing Company in the U.S.

Five-year old specialty care disruptor is ranked #1 in Tennessee, #2 in the healthcare sector

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Health, the nation's leading value-based multispecialty care provider of in-home, evidence-based care for patients living with progressed polychronic conditions, notably chronic kidney and end-stage kidney disease, was announced as the third fastest growing, privately owned company in the nation on Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list. Monogram Health also ranked No. 2 overall in health services and as the No. 1 fastest growing company in Tennessee, the health care services innovation hub of the U.S.

"When Senator Bill Frist, M.D. approached me about co-founding Monogram Health, I knew we had an opportunity to revolutionize the delivery of advanced kidney care, improve quality of life for patients, and truly change the industry," said Monogram Co-Founder and CEO Mike Uchrin. "Our continued meteoric growth shows that our Monogram multispecialty providers delivering evidence-based care, enabled by our advanced managed services risk platform, are exponentially moving the needle on quality, cost, and patient experience."

With the understanding that social realities such as a lack of reliable transportation, nutritious food, and secure housing can be as critical to a person's health as clinical interventions, the Monogram Health team created a care model that is personalized to each patient yet is built for scale. The company has partnered with some of the nation's largest health plans and health systems to provide primary and multispecialty care to high risk, medically complex patients in the environment in which they are most comfortable: their own home. Monogram services also include case management and social supports, disease management, utilization management as well as medication therapy management.

"The kidney care industry in the U.S. remained stagnant for decades despite the ever-increasing prevalence of the disease and the staggering economic burden it presents," said Senator Bill Frist, M.D., Monogram's board chair and co-founder of Frist Cressey Ventures. "The innovative team at Monogram is relentlessly dedicated to tearing down systemic barriers to accessing care and advancing value-based care that is rooted in clinical research. Their consistent and organic growth, their quality outcomes, and the value they are driving via cost of care savings are showing the industry what the future looks like."

Founded in 2019, Monogram Health has rapidly emerged as a leader in specialty value-based care through a disciplined and aggressive growth strategy, focused on building and expanding strategic partnerships with the nation's largest health plans, integrated health systems, and risk-based primary care platforms. From $4.9 million in 2020, Monogram's revenue surged to nearly $2.2 billion in 2023, driven entirely by organic growth, not acquisitions. In 2023 alone, Monogram generated $160 million in savings for its clients, further solidifying its impact on the healthcare industry. Following one of the largest fundraises in healthcare last year, Monogram continues to scale rapidly, now employing over 1,500 people and providing care to patients in 35 states, with anticipated revenues of over $3 billion in 2024.

About Monogram Health

Monogram Health is a leading multispecialty value-based provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with polychronic conditions, notably, chronic kidney and end stage kidney disease. Through its unique in-home multispecialty provider services, Monogram Health and its employed physicians and clinicians treat CKD, ESKD and their prevalent underlying co-morbidities including complex metabolic, pulmonary, and cardiovascular diseases. The company deploys a technology-driven array of clinical programs including comprehensive case management and social supports, disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to enable the delivery of value-based care. Based in Nashville, Tenn., and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and TPG Capital, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health plans, integrated delivery systems, and risk-bearing primary care platforms to care for patients across 35 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.

About the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

