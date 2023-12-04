Monogram Health Welcomes Greg Hicks to Executive Leadership Team

News provided by

Monogram Health

04 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Health, the nation's leading value-based multispecialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with chronic kidney and end stage kidney disease, has hired Greg Hicks as Chief Human Resources Officer. Hicks is a strategic business executive with in-depth expertise across all facets of corporate human resources, positioning human capital for high-growth services companies. 

Continue Reading
Greg Hicks has been named Chief Human Resources Officer of Monogram Health.
Greg Hicks has been named Chief Human Resources Officer of Monogram Health.

"Greg has a proven track record of successfully leading in diverse healthcare organizations. He will help create great value for Monogram Health by developing a differentiated employee experience that drives our mission and preserves our culture," said Monogram Health CEO and Co-Founder Mike Uchrin.

Hicks most recently served as The Cigna Group's SVP & Human Resources Officer of Cigna Healthcare, and also led their Talent Strategy and Organizational Effectiveness organizations, capping off a 19-year career leading their human resources practices across multiple functional areas and lines of business. Prior to joining Cigna, Hicks held several key executive leadership positions with Capital One Financial, Merck-Medco, and 3M.

Hicks received an MBA from the University of Iowa and a bachelor's degree from Washington and Lee University. His philanthropic efforts include leadership with Sunrise Community, Inc., where he is a member of their national board of directors, as well as sharing founding responsibilities with his wife for the Farmington Valley NFL Flag Football League in Connecticut.

"In my career, I have found great personal and professional satisfaction working with dynamic and high growth organizations to ensure that every employee is valued and aligned to the success and mission of the company," Hicks said. "Monogram's mission and vision was an immediate attraction for me, particularly coming from the health plan experience which constantly highlighted the need to care for complex populations in innovative and different ways. Monogram's meteoric growth and recent leadership additions make it an exciting company to be part of. I'm proud to support Monogram Health's employees in their mission to deliver the highest-quality care and improve clinical outcomes for the patients we serve."

About Monogram Health 

Monogram Health is a leading value-based provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with polychronic conditions, notably, chronic kidney and end stage kidney disease. Through its unique in-home integrated provider services, Monogram Health and its employed providers treat CKD, ESKD and their prevalent co-morbidities including complex metabolic, pulmonary, and cardiovascular diseases. The company deploys a technology-driven array of clinical programs including comprehensive case management, disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to enable the delivery of value-based care. Based in Nashville, Tenn., and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and TPG Capital, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health plans, integrated delivery systems, and risk-bearing entities to care for patients across 35 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.

For Media Inquiries:
Kyle Cooksey
Chief Experience Officer
Monogram Health
[email protected] 
615.485.5999

SOURCE Monogram Health

Also from this source

Monogram Health Welcomes Adam McAnaney to Executive Leadership Team

Monogram Health Welcomes Adam McAnaney to Executive Leadership Team

Monogram Health, the nation's leading value-based provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with...
Monogram Health Achieves NCQA Case Management Accreditation

Monogram Health Achieves NCQA Case Management Accreditation

Monogram Health, a leading value-based specialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.