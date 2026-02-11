Monogram International Is Bringing the Hype to the 2026 New York Toy Fair!

WALNUT, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready, collectors and pop culture fans! Monogram International Inc., the ultimate destination for must-have collectibles and impulse merch, is heading to the 2026 New York Toy Fair. From February 14-17, the Javits Center will be buzzing with excitement, and we're bringing a massive lineup of fresh releases and fan-favorite franchises you won't want to miss.

For over 50 years, Monogram has been turning fandom into iconic collectibles. From 3D foam bag clips and keychains to novelty banks, enamel pins, and more, we create products that fans love to collect and show off. Be sure to stop by Booth #235 on Level 3 for an exclusive first look at our newest collectibles inspired by blockbuster movies, hit TV shows, legendary games, and top anime series.

New Drops & Fan-Favorite Collections

This year, Monogram is going bigger than ever with an expansive lineup spanning classics, gaming, movies and TV, anime, and sports.

Classic Characters & Timeless Favorites

Our Classics lineup is stacked with beloved franchises fans know and love. From Disney favorites like Stitch, Moana (including the upcoming Moana 2 Movie), Toy Story (including the upcoming Toy Story 5 Movie), Winnie the Pooh, Nightmare Before Christmas, Monsters, Inc., and 101 Dalmatians to Pixar Shorts, Princess Cupcakes with Scent, and Avatar: The Last Airbender (with excitement building for the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie), there's something for every generation.

We're also bringing nostalgia with Care Bears x Sesame Street, Strawberry Shortcake, Rainbow Brite, Peanuts themed collections, Garfield, Smurfs, Scooby-Doo Halloween, Masters of the Universe (including the upcoming Masters of the Universe Movie), and Dr. Seuss favorites like The Grinch, The Cat in the Hat, with buzz around the upcoming The Cat in the Hat Movie. Fans of Warner Bros., Universal, Hasbro, Mattel, and Dr. Seuss will find plenty to be excited about across our expanding classic offerings, including excitement around the upcoming Minions Movie.

Gaming Icons

Gamers won't want to miss our newest gaming collectibles featuring major titles and franchises including Minecraft, Halo, Sonic the Hedgehog, Five Nights at Freddy's, Fallout, Borderlands, BioShock, Persona 5 Tactica, Poppy Playtime, Angry Birds, Pac-Man Halloween, Plants vs. Zombies, and Tales of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. From console favorites to cult classics, Monogram continues to level up its gaming lineup with standout designs fans will love.

Movies & TV Phenomena

Our Movies and TV collections are packed with headline-making properties. Look out for new items inspired by K-Pop Demon Hunters (Netflix #1 Rated Movie), Zootopia, Moana, Phineas & Ferb, Deadpool, X-Men '97, Avengers: Doomsday, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Season 2), Harry Potter (25th Anniversary), Star Wars, including the upcoming Maul, Shadow Lord TV Series and the Mandalorian & Grogu Movie, Adventure Time, Corpse Bride, Wicked, Stranger Things (including Stranger Things: Tales of '85), One Piece (Netflix), Bridgerton, SpongeBob SquarePants, Percy Jackson, Golden Girls, Rocky, Saw, and Narnia, with anticipation building for the upcoming Narnia Movie.

Whether it's nostalgia, streaming hits, or theatrical releases, Monogram's lineup reflects what fans are watching right now.

Anime Powerhouses

Anime fans can expect an especially strong presence this year. Our lineup includes top titles from Crunchyroll, Toei, Aniplex, Viz, Kodansha, and more, featuring Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Dandadan, Chainsaw Man, Dragon Ball, One Piece, Sailor Moon, Naruto, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Haikyu!!, Blue Lock, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Hunter x Hunter, and many additional fan-favorite series.

Sports & Specialty Collections

Monogram is also expanding its sports and specialty offerings with World Cup, NBA, WNBA, NHL, and international soccer collections, alongside unique original lines like Yellow Ducks and Aliens. Fans can also find specialty collaborations including Paul Frank, TMNT x Godzilla, Elvira, Domo-kun, Asterix, and more.

And that's just the start. Our world-class lineup continues to grow, giving fans, retailers, and collectors even more to look forward to at Toy Fair.

Special Booth Giveaway

Stop by Booth #235 during Toy Fair to receive a special gift, available while supplies last. It's our way of saying thank you to fans, buyers, and partners who come by to check out our latest releases.

Why Monogram?

At Monogram, we don't just make collectibles, we create moments fans connect with. In addition to our signature items, we offer a wide range of functional and stylish products including notebooks, stickers, pens, drinkware, and tote bags. Our products are available in major retail chains, specialty stores, theme parks, and gift shops worldwide.

We pride ourselves on quality, creativity, and staying ahead of pop culture trends. Whether you're a longtime collector or discovering a new favorite franchise, Monogram delivers collectibles designed to stand out.

Join the Fun at Booth #235

The Toy Fair is where all the magic happens, and we're excited to showcase one of our biggest and most diverse lineups yet," said Michael Normann, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Monogram International. "This year's collection is designed for today's fans, from kids to kidults, celebrating nostalgia, pop culture, and fandom across generations, genres, and platforms.

Visit Booth #235 on Level 3 to explore our newest collectibles, connect with the Monogram team, and see why we continue to be a leader in pop culture merchandise.

Stay Connected with Monogram

