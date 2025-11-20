Monogram Wealth Partners, With $700 Million in Assets Under Advisement, Joins Arkadios Capital

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Wealth Partners, an advisory firm overseeing more than $700 million in assets under advisement, has joined Arkadios Capital's national network of independent financial professionals.

Founded and led by Maurice J. Acriche, AIF®; Louis Rusinowitz, JD, CFP®, AIF®; and Alex Rusinowitz, CFA®, CFP®, AIF®, Garden City, N.Y.-based Monogram Wealth Partners provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services for individuals, families and business owners. The firm's partners have guided clients through multiple economic cycles and policy shifts, offering stability and insight across generations.

"Monogram firmly believes the family connection between its partners and employees is central to how we work with our multi-generational clients," said Louis Rusinowitz. "Just as each family is different, we work to develop custom solutions tailored to each client."

"Monogram is deeply involved as the centerpiece of a client's financial team, actively meeting with their attorneys, accountants and other professionals," Alex Rusinowitz added.

"The move to Arkadios provides Monogram and its clients with great technology and direct access to all the decision makers while allowing the firm to maintain our custodial relationship with National Financial Services," Maurice Acriche said.

Founded by successful financial advisors to serve successful advisors, Arkadios Capital is structured to empower wealth management teams with institutional-quality resources while preserving their autonomy. Privately held, Arkadios provides flexibility and high-touch support designed to meet the distinct needs of each advisory firm.

"The addition of Monogram Wealth Partners underscores the growing appeal of our model," said Paul Pilcher, Director of Strategic Partnerships. "We built Arkadios to give advisors the scale, infrastructure and compliance capabilities of a national firm while keeping the entrepreneurial control that fuels their growth and client success."

Monogram Wealth Partners was previously affiliated with Commonwealth Financial Network.

About Arkadios Capital

Arkadios continues to attract leading wealth management teams seeking an alternative to consolidation within the financial services industry. Its advisor-centric approach, rooted in independence, service and legacy-building, has resonated with high-performing practices transitioning from large institutions.

Arkadios Capital has been recognized as one of Georgia's fastest-growing companies by the Association for Corporate Growth for four consecutive years. It is also consistently ranked by InvestmentNews and Financial Planning as one of the nation's top independent broker-dealers.

