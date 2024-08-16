Monoline Announces Membership with Big I Texas to Empower Independent Insurance Agents

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monoline, a leading provider of innovative standalone personal umbrella insurance solutions, is proud to announce its membership with Big I Texas, a prestigious chapter of the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America, Inc. (IIABA). This significant step marks Monoline's commitment to supporting independent personal lines insurance agents and brokers across Texas and beyond.

Monoline is proud to partner with Big I Texas

Big I Texas, part of the national IIABA, is dedicated to providing independent insurance agents and brokers with a sustainable competitive advantage in the insurance marketplace. By equipping members with essential tools, resources, advocacy, and support, Big I Texas upholds a standard of excellence in business and customer service that aligns perfectly with Monoline's mission.

"Joining Big I Texas is an exciting step for Monoline as we continue to expand our reach and support the independent insurance agent community," said Ben Phillips, CEO and Co-Founder of Monoline. "We are excited to collaborate with Big I Texas and leverage their extensive resources to enhance our service offerings, ultimately empowering agents to build lasting customer relationships and thrive in their markets."

Monoline's platform, known for its intuitive, straightforward, and consistent user experience, allows account executives to upload existing policy documents, generate instant personal umbrella quotes, and manage policies seamlessly. By integrating cutting-edge technology with a genuine commitment to addressing real-world challenges, Monoline has become a trusted partner for account executives nationwide.

As Monoline operates in 43 states with plans for further expansion, this membership with Big I Texas represents the first step in a broader strategy to join additional IIABA chapters across the country. By doing so, Monoline aims to further its mission of providing efficient and innovative solutions that empower account executives to focus on building lasting customer relationships.

"Joining Big I Texas is just the beginning," added Phillips. "We look forward to growing the list of chapters we support and continuing to redefine the personal umbrella insurance landscape for independent agents and brokers."

For more information about Monoline and its membership with Big I Texas, please visit www.monoline.com .

About Monoline As a company, our philosophy is rooted in empathy and understanding customer needs to deliver a beneficial service. We strive to build intuitive, straightforward, and consistent products. We question the status quo, approaching problems with fresh perspectives. Gratitude underpins everything we do, as we appreciate every detail and value the relationships we build.

Our mission is simple: provide efficient and innovative solutions that empower account executives to focus on building lasting customer relationships. Our meticulously designed platform combines cutting-edge technology with a genuine commitment to addressing real-world challenges. While our initial offering is in the personal umbrella space, we're working on a range of innovative products to simplify the lives of account executives further and redefine the personal insurance landscape.

About Big I Texas Big I Texas, a chapter of the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America, Inc. (IIABA), strives to provide independent insurance agents and brokers with a sustainable competitive advantage in the insurance marketplace by equipping members with tools, resources, advocacy, and support to maintain excellence in business and customer service.

Contact: Nina McVicker, Digital Marketing Manager, Monoline [email protected] www.monoline.com

SOURCE Monoline Inc.