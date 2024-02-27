Monoline Unveils Nationwide Expansion to Streamline Insurance for Account Executives

Expanding reach and leveraging founders' track record, Monoline's commitment to streamlined service and superior user experience redefines what agents expect from a wholesaler.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monoline, a dynamic wholesaler in the personal insurance sector, is set to significantly broaden its distribution network, marking a strategic initiative aimed at improving service accessibility and operational efficiency for personal lines insurance account executives across the United States. In a move reflecting the company's ambition to redefine industry standards, Monoline has forged partnerships with independent insurance agencies in more than 40 states.

Monoline has forged partnerships with independent insurance agencies in more than 40 states. Post this In a move reflecting the company's ambition to redefine industry standards, Monoline has forged partnerships with independent insurance agencies in more than 40 states.

Monoline, today announced a significant expansion of its wholesale distribution network, underscoring its mission to streamline and enhance insurance services for agents nationwide. This strategic move is propelled by Monoline's founding team, Ben Phillips, Jerod Blakestad, Greg Blasko, and Carson Kipfer, a quartet of seasoned entrepreneurs renowned for their roles in creating OpenTrack and SportsEngine. These two startups redefined their respective industries.

The team's prior venture, OpenTrack, emerged as a trailblazer in the insurance technology sector, carving out a new niche with its innovative approach. Achieving rapid product/market fit, OpenTrack expanded its reach internationally, providing insurance solutions for over $1B worth of exotic cars across the US, Canada, Germany, and Belgium. This venture not only showcased the team's knack for identifying and filling market gaps but also set a precedent for their future endeavors.

SportsEngine, another creation from the minds behind Monoline, revolutionized how sports organizations are managed worldwide. By the time the founders transitioned from their roles, SportsEngine boasted an impressive footprint: supporting over 36,000 sports organizations worldwide, engaging 35 million active users, and handling billions in annual sports registration fees. The platform's success is a testament to the team's ability to scale solutions that resonate with a broad user base.

Leveraging their extensive experience and entrepreneurial acumen, the Monoline founders are poised to revolutionize the personal lines insurance market. Their track record of innovation and growth speaks to their capability to navigate the complexities of the insurance industry and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of account executives and clients.

The Monoline platform offers personal lines insurance agents and account executives a competitive edge, enabling them to place accounts with unprecedented speed and ease, thereby addressing a long-standing bottleneck in the industry.

"Our expansion is a testament to Monoline's commitment to not only advancing the personal insurance landscape but also to empowering account executives with the software tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving market. Our vision is to be more than just a wholesaler; we aim to be a catalyst for positive change, driving progress and prosperity for agents across the nation," stated Ben Phillips, co-founder and CEO of Monoline.

"Our core philosophy at Monoline hinges on the belief that software design and user experience aren't just about aesthetics; they're fundamental to how our platform empowers insurance account executives. We're committed to crafting an intuitive and seamless experience that not only meets but anticipates the needs of our users," stated Carson Kipfer, co-founder of Monoline.

As Monoline continues to innovate within the wholesale insurance space, the industry can anticipate further enhancements designed to optimize the efficiency and effectiveness of insurance placement processes.

For additional information regarding Monoline's strategic expansion and its implications for the personal insurance market, please visit monoline.com.

About Monoline

Welcome to Monoline, where we're igniting a new chapter in personal insurance wholesaling. We're reinventing the quoting and binding experience for our cherished account executives and their valued customers. Why? Because we believe in efficiency paired with innovation, enabling account executives to focus on the heart of their roles: crafting and nurturing lasting bonds with customers.

While our initial offering is in the personal umbrella space, that's just the beginning. We've got our sights set on introducing a range of groundbreaking products that promise to simplify life for account executives. As we journey forward, we're committed to continually reshaping the insurance landscape.

So, to all the forward-thinking account executives out there, join us! With Monoline, you're not just partnering with a company; you're embarking on a journey brimming with innovative solutions and limitless opportunities. Let's make insurance fun, efficient, and, most importantly, impactful together!

CONTACT INFORMATION

Monoline, Inc

Nina McVicker

612-470-1328

[email protected]

SOURCE Monoline Inc.