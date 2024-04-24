Monolith and Mines Paris-PSL Expand Research Partnership and Execute MOU

Partnership furthers thermal plasma processing innovation, while expanding pathways to facilitate customer research and development

LINCOLN, Neb. and PARIS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monolith, a global leader in low-emission carbon black and hydrogen manufacturing, today announced it has renewed an expanded partnership with École des Mines de Paris-PSL (Mines Paris) through February 2030 in support of research and development (R&D) efforts at the organization's facility in Sophia Antipolis, France.

Monolith and Mines Paris expand research partnership, furthering thermal plasma processing innovation and customer R&D Post this Monolith and École des Mines de Paris-PSL executed an MOU that expands their partnership through February 2030 in support of research and development (R&D) efforts at the organization’s facility in Sophia Antipolis, France. Monolith cofounder and CEO Rob Hanson signs an MOU agreement with École des Mines de Paris-PSL, which will accelerate innovation on an international scale and create potential new customer opportunities across a variety of industries.

Monolith and Mines Paris, under the leadership of Dr. Laurent Fulcheri, first partnered over a decade ago to leverage the research university's longstanding experience in thermal plasma processing and innovative pyrolysis technology to support Monolith's efforts producing cleanly made products. With the expansion of this partnership, Monolith and Mines Paris will build on their success to date, scale groundbreaking research, and explore new possibilities in thermal plasma processing to continue driving innovation.

"Mines Paris has been an outstanding partner for nearly as long as our company has existed, working alongside our teams to discover and develop the most cutting-edge technologies out there," said Rob Hanson, cofounder and CEO, Monolith. "Through this expanded relationship, our customers will have an opportunity to see firsthand the transformative research the Mines Paris team is conducting onsite, allowing them to collaborate and explore new ways low-emission carbon black can be used to make cleaner everyday products."

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was executed today at a signing ceremony at Mines Paris.

A Collaborative Relationship Rooted in Research

In 2012, Monolith established a partnership with Mines Paris to utilize their decades of experience with thermal plasma processing. Over the past 12 years, Mines Paris has conducted highly impactful R&D programs, assisting Monolith in identifying process recipes for carbon black products, sustainable feedstocks and the feasibility of new feedstocks.

With the signing of today's expanded agreement, Monolith is accelerating innovation on an international scale and creating potential new customer opportunities across a variety of industries.

Carbon Black & Monolith's Innovative Pyrolysis Process

Carbon black can be found in a variety of everyday products, from tires and paint to electronics and cleaning supplies. While traditional carbon black production generates high emissions, Monolith's plasma pyrolysis process, which has been developed in collaboration with Mines Paris, uses renewable electricity to convert conventional, renewable, or responsibly-sourced natural gas into carbon black and hydrogen, modernizing two age-old processes. Monolith's first-of-its-kind innovation generates virtually no local emissions.

For Vincent Laflèche, Managing Director of Mines Paris, "This partnership is emblematic of Mines Paris' research commitment to supporting companies in the transition to a carbon-neutral world. It is also an illustration of the entrepreneurial spirit that has driven the School since its creation and is embodied here in an exemplary industrial success story. I am delighted that Monolith has chosen to create a research center with us in Sophia Antipolis."

This announcement follows Monolith's partnership with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for select tires. Supported by Mines Paris research, Monolith's carbon black product resulted in the first use of low-emission carbon black in tire manufacturing. Headquartered in Lincoln, Neb., Monolith currently operates its commercial-scale production facility in Hallam, Neb. and has offices and R&D facilities in San Carlos, Calif., Denver, Colo., and Kansas City, Kan.

About Monolith

Monolith is a next‐generation clean materials company that uses 100% carbon-free energy as part of a proprietary process to convert conventional, renewable, or responsibly-sourced natural gas to carbon black and hydrogen in an environmentally advantaged manner. Monolith is backed by Azimuth Capital Management, Cornell Capital LLC, Decarbonization Partners, Elda River Capital Management, LLC, Imperative Ventures, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, Perry Creek Capital LP, SK Inc., TPG Rise Climate and Warburg Pincus. For more information on Monolith, visit www.monolith-corp.com .

About Mines Paris

Since it was founded 240 years ago, Mines Paris – PSL has been preparing engineers with the essential skills and knowledge to help companies meet the challenges of their time. Originally, that meant mining to produce the energy needed for the great industrialization. Today, Mines Paris – PSL is focuses more on ecological transition and digital transformation. A founding member of Université PSL, Mines Paris – PSL is a leading French engineering school, and the leader in research partnerships. For more information about Mines Paris – PSL, visit https://www.minesparis.psl.eu/en/mines-paris-psl/

SOURCE Monolith