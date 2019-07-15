Monolith Materials Announces Addition of Bob Kerrey to Board of Directors

LINCOLN, Neb., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monolith, a next-generation manufacturer of natural gas-based carbon black and hydrogen, announced today that The Honorable Bob Kerrey has joined its Board of Directors as of June 20, 2019.

From 1989 to 2001, Bob represented Nebraska in the United States Senate, where he promoted equity for rural communities, led in farm and environmental legislation, strengthened taxpayers' rights, led in restructuring U.S. intelligence agencies, and partnered with local leaders to build projects of lasting value to Nebraskans. Prior to his Senate service, Bob served one term as Nebraska's Governor.

"During his career in public service, Bob's tireless efforts demonstrated his deep commitment to solving complex challenges for the betterment of others," said Bill Brady, Monolith's Executive Chairman. "His unique perspective and extensive contributions in the state of the Nebraska make him a valuable addition to our board."

Monolith is leading the resurgence of U.S. manufacturing with an environmentally-friendly, clean process to produce carbon black in Hallam, Nebraska. Monolith's innovative production process directly converts pipeline grade natural gas into carbon black and hydrogen, a valuable co-product that can be sold into the power generation or industrial gas markets.

"I am honored to join the board of Monolith, a company whose innovative technology has the ability to impact industries far and wide, while making everyday products cleaner for our environment," said Bob. "I look forward to contributing to the organization's continued success in Nebraska and beyond."

Bob earned a BS degree in Pharmacy from the University of Nebraska and currently serves as Managing Director at Allen & Company.

For more information on Monolith Materials visit www.monolithmaterials.com.

About Monolith Materials

Monolith Materials is a next-generation, carbon black manufacturing company which uses a proprietary process to convert natural gas to carbon black in a cost competitive and environmentally advantaged manner. Monolith's process also produces hydrogen tail-gas, a valuable co-product that can be sold into the power generation or industrial gas markets. Monolith is backed by Azimuth Capital Management, Cornell Capital Management, and Warburg Pincus. For more information on Monolith Materials, visit www.monolithmaterials.com.

