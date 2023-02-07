Monolith Premium Home Theater Speakers and Solutions from Monoprice Now Available to Australian Market Through Final Link Audio

Final Link Audio will manage sales and distribution of award-winning Monolith home theater speakers, in-wall solutions, and subwoofers to retail and channel partners in Australia and New Zealand

BREA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monoprice, the best value in consumer electronics, today announces that it has entered into a distribution deal with Final Link Audio to offer Monolith home theater systems, speakers and subwoofers to channel and retail partners in Australia and New Zealand.

Shane Lewis, managing director at Final Link Audio, commented on the partnership, "Final Link only carries and supports the best audio products from around the world. When choosing who to work with, we heavily evaluate three criteria; design, performance, and affordability – all of which are areas that Monolith products from Monoprice have proven to outclass the competition. We're confident our customers will love the value Monolith products add to our portfolio and look forward to growing our relationship with Monoprice."

As part of this new distribution deal, Final Link Audio will offer a variety of premium Monolith home theater solutions, including but not limited to:

Monolith THX Certified tower, bookshelf, center channel and satellite speakers

Monolith THX Certified on-wall speakers

Monolith THX Certified in-wall speakers

Monolith THX Certified powered subwoofers

Monolith THX Certified 5.1 Home Theater Speakers

Monolith Encore line of tower, bookshelf, and center channel speakers

Monolith Amplifiers, AV Processor and Cables

"The Monolith line of high-performance, value-packed audio solutions from Monoprice have been a favorite among US customers for years. We strongly believe that working with Final Link Audio to make Monolith products accessible to Australian customers will help Monoprice not only grow the brand's sales worldwide, but also help us create a fanatic base of Monolith customers in new regions. By carrying Monolith products, Final Link Audio will have access to a vast selection of audio solutions that meet the needs of a broad range of customers and budgets," said Bernard Luthi, CEO, Monoprice.

The Monolith brand from Monoprice has a solid reputation for premium performance and value. Every Monolith product is engineered to exceed the brand's strict standards for delivering room-filling sound, while producing an incredibly flat frequency response curve. All Monolith speakers and subwoofers utilize premium components, are exhaustively tuned to perfection, and designed to look great in any environment.

For press inquiries, please contact New Era Communications at [email protected].

About Monoprice, Inc. (DBA Monoprice.com)

Located in Brea, Calif., Monoprice, Inc. is an e-commerce leader specializing in providing more than 7,500 high-quality yet affordable electronics and tech products. As an industry innovator, Monoprice fills a void in the consumer technology market by delivering exceptional products that are on par with the best-known national brands at prices far below the retail average with incomparable speed and service. Maintaining a business philosophy that focuses on the needs of its customers, the company strives to bring simplicity, fairness and confidence to consumers and businesses shopping for big-ticket electronics and tech accessories. For more information about Monoprice, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and the Monoprice Blog.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

Phone: (949) 346-1984

[email protected]

SOURCE Monoprice