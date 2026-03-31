Monomaterial Packaging Films Market worth $8.78 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Monomaterial Packaging Films Market by Type (PE, PP, PET, PVC), Packaging Format (Pouch, Bag, Film & Wrap, Rollstock & Sheet), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical & Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The monomaterial packaging films market is projected to be USD 6.36 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach USD 8.78 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

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Monomaterial Packaging Films Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 6.36 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8.78 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.7%

Monomaterial Packaging Films Market Trends & Insights:

The transition to monomaterial packaging films is accelerating as brands leave behind complicated-to-recycle multilayer laminates, moving to single polymer structures that are aligned with retailer recyclability commitments and national circular economy goals. At the same time, improvements in PE- and PP-based barrier architectures, such as better dispersion of EVOH, improved metallization, and better sealant layer properties, are enabling these films to offer the same protection and runnability that converters are accustomed to getting from traditional multilayer formats.

The Asia Pacific monomaterial packaging films market accounted for a 45.7% revenue share in 2024.

By type, the PP (polypropylene) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the period of 2025 to 2030.

By packaging format, the pouches segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2030.

By end-use industry, the food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for a 51.8% revenue share in 2024.

Amcor Plc, Mondi, and TOPPAN Holdings Inc. were identified as some of the star players in the monomaterial packaging films market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Glenroy, Inc., Printpack, and C-P Flexible Packaging, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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Growing interest in monomaterial packaging films is driven by their enhanced compatibility with modern recycling systems, prompting brands to replace complex multilayer laminates to comply with increasingly stringent sustainability and circular economy requirements. At the same time, innovations in barrier coatings, polymer modification, and film engineering now enable monomaterial structures to deliver protection levels comparable to multilayer formats, allowing companies to simplify packaging designs without sacrificing product performance.

By type, the PP segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Due to its excellent combination of mechanical strength, clarity, and heat resistance for several high-performance applications, polypropylene (PP) is projected to witness the fastest CAGR in the monomaterial packaging films market during the forecast period. Mono polypropylene films are becoming more popular in snack packaging, personal care refills, and lidding applications due to their stiffness and recyclability compared to multilayer films. Ongoing innovation in barrier coatings based on polypropylene, metallization, and sealant technology is further spurring adoption and making PP the fastest-growing material type within monomaterial films.

By packaging format, the pouches segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Pouches are expected to experience the fastest growth in the monomaterial packaging films category in terms of CAGR, driven by brand owners actively converting multilayer laminate pouches to monomaterial PE and monomaterial PP structures to meet sustainability targets. Pouches can be used across various categories, including snacks, beverages, personal care, and household goods, to switch out quickly without requiring changes to filling machines. The gradual rollout of high-barrier monomaterial pouches—such as improved EVOH dispersion and better seals will also help drive monomaterial pouch growth. While recyclability laws continue to tighten, pouches will remain the most adaptable and scalable monomaterial packaging format, leading to high growth in the future.

By end-use industry, the personal care & cosmetics segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

The monomaterial packaging films market is anticipated to grow most rapidly in the personal care and cosmetics end-use industry during the forecast period, as brands accelerate the transition to recyclable mono-PE and mono-PP options for creams, lotions, shampoos, and refill packs. The combination of leading brand manufacturers focusing on sustainable beauty product initiatives and retailers' recyclability scorecards is encouraging brands to move away from complex multilayer films to simpler, easier-to-recycle, and ultimately monomaterial configurations. Additionally, the continued adoption of lightweight pouches and sachets will also support the growth of the personal care segment, where monomaterial films drive high aesthetic appeal, print quality, and barrier performance to the rapid expansion of the market.

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The market in Europe is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

The monomaterial packaging films market in Europe is expected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period, primarily due to its stringent recycling mandates and circular economy policies, as well as the formidable commitments made by major retailers to sustainability. The region's swift transition to mono-PE and mono-PP structures will benefit from advanced converting infrastructure and commitments from brand owners to ensure all packaging is fully recyclable. High-barrier monomaterial technologies will quickly gain acceptance in the food, personal care, and household product segments, accelerating adoption due to their sustainability and low-impact preferences. The combination of regulatory and innovation factors will be driving forces behind Europe's growth rate becoming the fastest-growing regional market.

Key Players

The monomaterial packaging films market comprises major players such as Amcor Plc (Switzerland), Mondi (UK), TOPPAN Holdings Inc. (Japan), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Klöckner Pentaplast (Germany), Huhtamaki (Finland), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), Sealed Air (US), Transcontinental Inc. (Canada), UFlex Limited (India), and others. Partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are among the key strategies adopted by these major players to enhance their market positions in the monomaterial packaging films market.

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