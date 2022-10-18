MONOPOLY NAPA VALLEY EDITION UNVEILED TODAY

The World's Most Popular Game: MONOPOLY has a Napa Valley Inspired Edition Featuring Napa Cellars Winery, Among Other Local Businesses and Landmarks

ST. HELENA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International (creators of classic games and puzzles) today releases MONOPOLY Napa Valley Edition, under license from Hasbro, a global branded entertainment company. MONOPOLY Napa Valley Edition replaces the perennial board game's famous Atlantic City squares (from Boardwalk to Park Place) with representations of much-loved Napa Valley cultural sites, historic landmarks, and time-honored businesses, alongside customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards to ensure each detail of the game pays homage to the iconic wine region destination.

Napa Cellars, an Oakville winery rooted in Napa Valley for nearly 50 years, is among the properties featured. Tweet this Napa Cellars MONOPOLY Community Chest playing card Napa Cellars property on MONOPOLY board Napa Cellars MONOPOLY Chance playing card

Napa Cellars, an Oakville tasting room and winery deeply rooted in the heart of Napa Valley for nearly 50 years, is among the properties featured on the board. Beyond its square between "Free Parking" and "Chance" spaces on the Napa Valley edition of the iconic MONOPOLY board, the winery can be found on a Chance playing card, which reads "The sun is shining and Napa Cellars is calling. Make a reservation for a picnic amongst the vines. Pay 150." Napa Cellars can also be found on a Community Chest playing card, which reads: "Napa Cellars consulted you to craft the next vintage. Collect 200."

"We're thrilled to launch MONOPOLY Napa Valley Edition in time for the holidays and to celebrate one of the most beloved, culturally rich and geographically beautiful wine regions in the world. We've spent months creating a portrayal of the area's dynamic communities that we hope locals and visitors alike will enjoy for years to come," says Jennifer Tripsea, a representative from Top Trumps USA. "We've incorporated important feedback from locals to truly make this a fun and engaging game for Napa Valley residents and beyond."

MONOPOLY Napa Valley Edition is available for $39.95 on Amazon, CVS and www.toptrumps.us. The game is also for sale in several local retailers, including Napa Cellars' Oakville tasting room along historic Highway 29.

About Napa Cellars

A true Napa Valley classic since 1976, Napa Cellars has been making wine in Oakville for nearly 50 years. Our winery sits on the original five acres that established Napa Cellars in 1976 along historic Highway 29. We still welcome guests to our tasting room in the geodesic dome commissioned by founder Charlie Woods. And we tip our hats to the prominent Napa families, from the Franks to the Rombauers, who graced our cellar during its storied early days. Today – with a winning portfolio crafted by winemaker Joe Shirley for more than a decade – we carve our own path, building on the historic region's rich heritage with classic, unmistakable expressions of Napa Valley.

About Top Trumps USA Inc.

Top Trumps USA Inc. is a USA division of Winning Moves International, making world-famous educational card and board games. These include the original Top Trumps card game, Top Trumps Match - the Crazy Cube Game, Top Trumps Quiz, the fast-paced, word tile game Lexicon-GO!, playing cards, puzzles, and more. Top Trumps is known for bringing official versions of completely customized, city-specific MONOPOLY boards to the North American market, under license from Hasbro. Each MONOPOLY city experience pays homage to favorite U.S. regions, featuring celebrated neighborhoods, landmarks and businesses, for a game play that truly evokes the special uniqueness of each community.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.).

