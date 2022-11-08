Monoprice Adds Audition Series Home Theater Speakers to its Monolith Line

Monolith Audition series speakers bring excellent audio performance to any room without breaking the bank

BREA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monolith , the high-end audio brand from Monoprice , today announced its Audition series home theater speaker solutions. Coming soon, Audition speakers will be available in bookshelf, center-channel and two tower configurations. These affordable and powerful Monolith speakers deliver immersive, room-filling sound, accurate midrange, and crisp, natural highs that make your favorite concerts, movies, and sports come to life.

"Our new Audition Series speakers bring extremely-high quality sound to a new level of affordability," said Hobie Sechrest, Monolith business unit manager, Monoprice. "Engineered to exceed our strict standards for performance, these speakers deliver room-filling sound while producing an incredibly flat frequency response curve. As with all Monolith speakers, we packed them with premium components, exhaustively tuned them, and designed them to look great in any room."

Audition Tower Speakers

Available in two flavors, the Monolith Audition T5 Tower Speaker (MSRP: $249.99 each) packs two 5.25-inch ported woofers, and 5.25-inch midrange driver, while the Audition T4 Tower Speaker (MSRP: $199.99 each) packs two 4-inch ported woofers, and 4-inch midrange driver. Both the T5 and T4 feature inset 20mm silk dome tweeter with optimized waveguide. Ideally suited for home theater front left and right speakers, or for stereo use, these powerful 4-ohm towers feature uniquely tuned crossover networks which allows them to deliver a super flat frequency response and easily fill the largest rooms with big sound without compromises.

Audition Bookshelf Speakers

Though much smaller in size then the Audition Tower Speaker options, these precision-tuned bookshelf speakers deliver massive sound. The Audition B5 Bookshelf Speaker (MSRP: $124.99 each) packs a powerful 5.25-inch woofer, while the Audition B4 Bookshelf Speaker (MSRP: $99.99 each) boasts a potent 4-inch woofer. Both options feature a rear-facing bass port, inset 20mm silk dome tweeter with optimized wave guide, and unique crossover networks to deliver room-filling sound and make movies, concerts and live sports come to life.

Audition Center Channel Speaker

Rounding out the home theater speaker line are Audition Center Channel Speaker options. The Monolith Audition C5 Center Channel Speaker (MSRP: $159.99 each) packs dual 5.25-inch ported woofers, while the Audition C4 Center Channel Speaker (MSRP: $129.99 each) boasts dual 4-inch ported woofers. Both feature a center-mounted inset 20mm silk dome tweeter and optimized waveguide. Uniquely tuned for maximum dialog intelligibility and home theater performance, these center channel speakers feature sophisticated crossover networks which deliver incredibly accurate midrange, and crisp highs.

Rocking a premium, internally braced MDF cabinet design with premium black wood-grained PVC finish, Monolith Audition speakers easily match all décor styles and are an excellent fit for all living rooms and home theaters. All Monolith Audition speakers can be mixed and matched to suit any room or system needs, while ensuring a timbre-matched listening experience. Spring-loaded 5-way wire terminals ensures a quality speaker connection and easy installation. For the ultimate entertainment experience, Monolith Audition speakers should be paired with a powerful Monolith subwoofer.

Backed by a three-year warranty, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Monolith's proven reputation for excellence, these speakers are sure to exceed consumer expectations. All Monolith Audition speakers will be available at Monoprice.com early November.

