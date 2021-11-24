Monoprice Extends Its Dark Matter Monitor Line With New 49-inch Super-Ultrawide and 34-inch Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitors

BREA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Matter , the high-performance and high-value gaming accessories and peripherals brand from Monoprice , unveiled its new 34-inch ultrawide (UWQHD) and 49-inch curved super ultrawide (DQHD) monitors. These two monitors carry forward the brand's commitment to bringing to market products that refuse to compromise performance and value.

"We take great pride in developing our Dark Matter monitors, and hand select our panels to ensure they provide gamers with top-tier performance without compromising productivity," said Carter Salley, Business Unit Manager, Monoprice. "Featuring a less extreme curve than competing gaming monitors, these displays boast a more comfortable viewing experience with less eye strain for mixed-use."

Dark Matter 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor (43305, MSRP: $999.99)

The 49-inch curved gaming monitor is designed to provide a jaw-dropping, cinematic field of view for work, play, and everything in between. It offers the equivalent viewing surface area of two 27-inch 16:9 monitors side-by-side but without any breaks in the picture. The ergonomic 1800R curvature enhances immersion and reduces eye strain, while Quantum LCD technology enhances visuals for lifelike color accuracy, deeper blacks, and greater brightness.

5120x1440p resolution

120 Hz refresh rate

32:9 aspect ratio

1800R curvature

VA panel technology with Quantum LCD

Adaptive Sync Supported

VESA compatibility

Dark Matter 34-inch Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor (42772, $499.99)

The 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor provides 35% more desktop real estate than a traditional 16:9 QHD display. The subtle 1500R curvature provides excellent ergonomics for long workdays and extended gaming sessions. Quantum LCD technology delivers a wider gamut of colors for excellent color accuracy and enhanced brightness and contrast.

3440x1440p resolution

165 Hz refresh rate

21:9 aspect ratio

1500R curvature

VA panel technology with Quantum LCD

Adaptive Sync Supported

Vesa compatibility

These two monitors join a variety of new Dark Matter panels launched in recent months, including a 32-inch 165 Hz QHD display that is ideal for desktop and simulator gaming.

All Dark Matter monitors come with a one-year pixel-perfect warranty, 30-day money-back guarantee, and hassle-free packaging. These monitors are available immediately at Monoprice.com .

About Monoprice

Located in Brea, Calif., Monoprice, Inc. is an e-commerce leader specializing in providing more than 7,500 high-quality yet affordable electronics and tech products. As an industry innovator, Monoprice fills a void in the consumer technology market by delivering exceptional products that are on par with the best-known national brands at prices far below the retail average with incomparable speed and service. Maintaining a business philosophy that focuses on the needs of its customers, the company strives to bring simplicity, fairness, and confidence to consumers and businesses shopping for big-ticket electronics and tech accessories. For more information about Monoprice, follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Google+ , YouTube , and the Monoprice Blog .

