Monoprice Unveils 3D Printers, PC Gaming and Simulator Components, and More at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its tenth year at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Monoprice, the best kept secret in consumer electronics, is unveiling a variety of exciting new products from several different categories at the trade show. New products on display include 3D printing solutions, PC gaming and simulator system components, as well as a broad range of wireless chargers and power adapters.

"Every January for the past 10 years, Monoprice has wowed attendees at CES by unveiling countless innovative products that refuse to compromise on quality, performance and value," said Bernard Luthi, CEO at Monoprice. "This year, we plan to reaffirm our leadership position in several established and emerging product categories, by bringing tons of great new products to market with features and price points that can't be beat."

Showcased at CES 2022:

3D Printing Solutions: Monoprice will be reaffirming its spot as a leader in the niche industry of 3D printing. The brand will be showcasing a variety of affordable 3D printers ranging in size and capabilities, targeting a range of people from beginners to hobbyists.

Dark Matter by Monoprice: The Dark Matter line will showcase a variety of hardware solutions including advanced gaming displays with innovative panel technologies, steering wheel, flight stick and fight stick control solutions, PC peripherals, simulator mounting solutions and high-end gaming headphones and mics.

Wireless and Wired Charging Solutions: Monoprice continues to expand its mobile line with several magnetic wireless charging solutions, desktop and automotive wireless charging stands, powerful charging banks, and a range of 12-volt and wall adapters.

USB-C Port Adapters: Helping people get the most from their laptops, Monoprice is bringing a variety of computing solutions that include USB-C port adapters, hubs, and more.

Monoprice products will be on display at the company's suite located at the Venetian from January 5 – 7, 2022.

Monoprice's CES Press Kit: https://bit.ly/Monoprice_CES22_PressKit

About Monoprice, Inc. (DBA Monoprice.com)

Located in Brea, Calif., Monoprice, Inc. is an e-commerce leader specializing in providing more than 7,500 high-quality yet affordable electronics and tech products. As an industry innovator, Monoprice fills a void in the consumer technology market by delivering exceptional products that are on par with the best-known national brands at prices far below the retail average with incomparable speed and service. Maintaining a business philosophy that focuses on the needs of its customers, the company strives to bring simplicity, fairness and confidence to consumers and businesses shopping for big-ticket electronics and tech accessories. For more information about Monoprice, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and the Monoprice Blog.

