Monoprice Unveils New Monitor and PC Docks, 8K AV Solutions, Healthcare Products, Outdoor Accessories And More at CES 2023

Showcased at The Venetian, Monoprice is reaffirming the company's leadership position in several CE categories

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monoprice , the best value in consumer electronics, is unveiling a variety of exciting new products from several different categories at CES 2023. New products on display include several PC accessories, 8K AV products, outdoor gear, healthcare products, and more.

"Monoprice is the low-price leader in high-quality consumer electronics, and this year we aim to expand that position to cover a variety of new B2B and B2C categories," said Bernard Luthi, CEO at Monoprice. "Our showcase at CES is just a tiny preview of what's to come in 2023, with many new and exciting product lines being introduced and tons of new products being added to our most popular product lines."

Showcased at CES 2023:

PC Accessories: Monoprice reaffirms its top spot in the PC accessories space with the unveiling of a new CrystalPro 40-inch Ultrawide USB-C monitor. With a 3440x1440 pixel IPS panel, HDR600, and 144Hz refresh rate, this new monitor boasts outstanding visuals, while its height-adjustable stand with tilt and swivel adjustments ensures maximum viewing comfort. The new Crystal Pro 40-inch ultrawide monitor will be released in Q1 2023. Monoprice will also unveil several value-packed, high-speed USB-C docking stations, including a 12-in-1, 13-in-1, and 15-in-1 solution, all designed to maximize laptop productivity on the go.

Cost-Effective 8K AV Cables: Monoprice is no stranger to AV cables. In fact, affordable, high-quality cables are what the company was known for in its early days. At CES, Monoprice stays true to its roots, showcasing a variety of AV cables to help customers cost-effectively make the transition to 8K . Cables include SlimRun 8K Certified HDMI cables of varying lengths, 8K DisplayPort 1.4 to HDMI adapter cables, 8K USB-C to DisplayPort 1.4 cables, and more.

CNC Machine: When it comes to 3D printing, Monoprice has built a solid reputation for uncompromising performance, features, and value. At CES, Monoprice expands its creator products to include a new compact, desktop CNC Router for milling and engraving wood, plastic, acrylic, soft metals, and other materials. Perfect for beginners, this compact and lightweight 3-axis CNC machine offers a 30x18x4.5cm working area and packs a high-torque 775 spindle motor that operates up to 9,000 RPM. The new CNC Router Kit will be available in Q1 2023.

Health and Wellness: Showcasing the latest innovations in health and wellness, Monoprice unveils its new SevaCare product line that will debut with a pulse oximeter and blood pressure reader. These new SevaCare products, among others, will be released in Q2 2023.

Outdoor Gear: Since the launch of its Pure Outdoor product line, Monoprice quickly became a one-stop shop for camping, RVing , Overlanding , boating, and hiking gear. Monoprice continues to expand its line of must-have outdoor gear with the reveal of its new Emperor 25 12-volt portable refrigerator and freezer. At just 24 pounds, this compact, 25-liter fridge plugs into standard automotive 12-volt ports (AC adapter included for wall-outlet use) and keeps food fresh, reaching temperatures as low as -7° F (-22° C ). The Pure Outdoor Emperor 25 will be released in Q1 2023.

Monoprice products will be on display at the company's suite located at the Venetian, floor 3, room 222, from January 5 – 7, 2023.

