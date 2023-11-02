Monoprice Unveils PowerCache Line of Portable Power Stations

News provided by

Monoprice

02 Nov, 2023, 11:30 ET

Ideal for work, home, or play, PowerCache provides clean, quiet, and versatile power and a variety of port options, including 120V AC, USB-C PD, USB-A, and 12V Car Port

BREA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monoprice, the leader in value-packed consumer electronics and accessories, today announced its PowerCache line of portable power solutions. Designed to offer a cleaner, quieter alternative to traditional gas generators, PowerCache portable power stations are a versatile and reliable source of power for a wide range of applications, whether you're at work, home, or play.

PowerCache power stations showcase the uncompromising commitment to excellence, performance, and value that Monoprice has been known for since day one. With an industry-leading cost-per-watt-hour, the PowerCache line is set to make larger-capacity portable power stations boasting the latest options and features more affordable.

PowerCache Products Include:

PowerCache 300 Lithium (MSRP: $199.99)

  • Total Capacity: 293Wh
  • Total Power Output: 300W Continuous / 600W Peak
  • Inputs: 12-28V DC Charge Port, 18V 100W Max Solar Input
  • Outputs: 1x 120V AC 300W Max, 1x USB-A QuickCharge 3.0 18W Max, 1x USB-A 5V 2.4A 12 Max, 1x USB-C PD 60W Max, 1x 12V 10A DC Car Port, 2x 12V 10A DC 5525 120W Max Shared
  • Features: Pure Sine Wave AC output for sensitive electronics and appliances with motors, integrated info-rich LCD display, 3W LED Light (Fixed, Strobe, SOS modes)
  • Warranty: 2 Years

PowerCache 600 Lithium (MSRP: $399.99)

  • Total Capacity: 642Wh
  • Total Power Output: 600W Continuous / 1,200W Peak
  • Inputs: 29.4-50V DC Charge Port, 36V DC 100-400W Solar Input
  • Outputs: 2x 120V AC 600W Max, 1x USB-A QuickCharge 3.0 18W Max, 1x USB-A 5V 2.4A 12W Max, 1x USB-C PD 60W Max, 1x 12V 10A DC Car Port 120W Max, 2x 12V 10A DC 5525 120W Max Shared
  • Features: Pure Sine Wave AC output for sensitive electronics and appliances with motors, integrated info-rich LCD display, 3W LED Light (Fixed, Strobe, SOS modes)
  • Warranty: 2 Years

PowerCache 1000 Lithium (MSRP: $799.99)

  • Battery Chemistry: Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4)
  • Total Capacity: 1,075Wh
  • Total Power Output: 1,000W Continuous / 2,000W Peak
  • Inputs: 29.4-50V DC Charge Port, 36V DC 100-400W Solar Input
  • Outputs: 2x 120V AC 1,000W Max, 1x USB-A QuickCharge 3.0 18W Max, 1x USB-A 5V 2.4A 12W Max, 1x USB-C PD 60W Max, 1x 24V 10A DC RV/Car Port 240W Max, 1x 12V 10A DC Car Port 120W Max, 2x 12V 10A DC 5525 120W Max Shared
  • Features: Pure Sine Wave AC output for sensitive electronics and appliances with motors, integrated info-rich LCD display, 3W LED Light (Fixed, Strobe, SOS modes)
  • Warranty: 2 Years

A Cleaner, Quieter Alternative to Traditional Gas Generators

Scott Sablan, Business Unit Manager, Monoprice, commented, "In today's fast-paced world, reliable and portable power solutions are essential for modern lifestyles. With the PowerCache line of portable power stations, we're not just offering power; we're offering peace of mind. These products are designed to keep you connected and powered up wherever life takes you, without the noise and pollution of traditional generators."

PowerCache Power Stations capture and store energy from various sources, including any standard 120V AC wall outlet, solar panels (sold separately), or a car's standard 12V accessory outlet. These units operate almost silently, delivering clean, safe, hassle-free power when you need it most.

The compact form factor of PowerCache Power Stations makes them ideal for both planned and unplanned adventures. Keep mobile devices and essential electronics powered longer during road trips, camping, tailgating, garage work, backyard activities, and emergency situations like blackouts and roadside emergencies.

Independent AC and DC supply circuits power a versatile array of port options, including pure sine wave 120-volt AC, USB-C PD, USB-A, 12V Car Port, and multiple DC outputs – all of which can be operated simultaneously, on demand, outputting up to 300, 600, or 1000 Watts, depending on the model. Built-in LED lighting provides added functionality in the form of task and emergency lighting.

PowerCache Power Stations are UL-certified to meet the industry's strictest safety standards and feature multiple built-in safety features, including overload and short-circuit protection. With proper use, the PowerCache 300 Lithium, 600 Lithium, and 1000 Lithium are designed to provide years of safe, reliable operation.

In addition to the PowerCache Power Stations, Monoprice also offers a range of complementary portable solar panels designed to work seamlessly with supported power stations from all brands, offering an eco-friendly and sustainable power solution for outdoor enthusiasts and emergency preparedness.

Click here for the press kit.

For more information and to stay updated on the latest developments, please visit www.monoprice.com.

About Monoprice, Inc. (DBA Monoprice.com)

Located in Brea, Calif., Monoprice, Inc. is an e-commerce leader specializing in high-quality yet affordable electronics and tech products. As an industry innovator, Monoprice fills a void in the consumer technology market by delivering exceptional products that are on par with the best-known national brands at prices far below the retail average with incomparable speed and service. Maintaining a business philosophy that focuses on the needs of its customers, the company strives to bring simplicity, fairness and confidence to consumers and businesses shopping for big-ticket electronics and tech accessories. For more information about Monoprice, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and the Monoprice Blog.

Media Contact:
Michael Farino
[email protected]
949-346-1984
www.newerapr.com

SOURCE Monoprice

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.