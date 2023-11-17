Monosodium Glutamate Market on the Rise: The $9.2 Billion Flavor Revolution

News provided by

Research and Markets

17 Nov, 2023, 14:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Monosodium Glutamate" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global monosodium glutamate market was worth $6.6 billion in 2022 and the market is anticipated to reach $9.2 billion by 2028.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the most significant global monosodium glutamate market share. The regional market is projected to have the fastest growth rate of 6.4% through the forecast period.

The global monosodium glutamate market based on end use is segmented into food processing, catering industry, and others. In 2022, food processing had the most prominent global monosodium glutamate market share. In terms of function, the global monosodium glutamate market is segmented into additives, flavor enhancers, acidity regulators, and others. In 2022, the additives segment held the most significant global monosodium glutamate market share.

Consumer demand for convenient and processed foods continues to drive the monosodium glutamate market. As busy lifestyles and changing dietary habits lead to increased consumption of packaged and restaurant foods, the demand for flavor enhancers like monosodium glutamate remains strong. The monosodium glutamate market is expected to grow as the demand for processed foods and flavor-enhanced products persists. Consumer preferences for umami flavors and convenience will likely sustain the market's growth in the coming years.

The report provides a view of the global monosodium glutamate market, focusing on its end use and functions. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the worldwide monosodium glutamate market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of regions, countries, and manufacturers. The global monosodium glutamate market by end use is segmented into food processing, catering industry, and others. The market is segmented by functions, including additives, flavor enhancers, acidity regulators, and others.

The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value (U.S. $ millions), considering 2022 as a base year, and the market forecast is provided from 2023 to 2028. The report also discusses the major players across each regional monosodium glutamate market. Further, it explains the global monosodium glutamate market's primary drivers, regional dynamics, and current trends across the industry. The report concludes with a detailed focus on the vendor landscape and includes complete profiles of the major players in the market.

The Report Includes

  • An overview of the current and future global markets for monosodium glutamate
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the monosodium glutamate market in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis based on function, end-use application, and region
  • In-depth information (facts and figures) pertaining to the major factors influencing the market with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market
  • Discussion of the importance of ESG in monosodium glutamate market, including consumer attitudes, an assessment of risks and opportunities, impact of ESG factors on company performance and the ESG practices followed
  • An overview of the major vendors in the global monosodium glutamate market along with an analysis of the structure of the industry, including company market shares and recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and operational integration
  • Profiles of the leading market players
    • Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
    • Cargill Inc.
    • Cofco International
    • Fufeng Group Shandong Co. Ltd.
    • Gremount International Co. Ltd.
    • Hugestone Enterprise Co. Ltd.
    • Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd.
    • Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co. Ltd.
    • Shandong Qilu Biotechnology Group Co. Ltd.
    • Vedan International (Holdings) Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

 Industry Overview

  • Product Manufacturing
  • Regulations
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Threat of New Entrants: Low
  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate
  • Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate
  • Threat of Substitutes: Low
  • Competitive Rivalry: Moderate
  • Import/Export Analysis

ESG Analysis

  • Importance of ESG
  • Industry ESG Performance Analysis
  • Case Study
  • Future Trends
  • Concluding Remarks

Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

  • Food Processing
  • Catering Industry

Market Breakdown by Function

  • Additives
  • Flavor Enhancers
  • Acidity Regulators

Market Breakdown by Region

Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/824plu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Basalt Fiber Market Forecast Report 2023-2028: Use of Basalt Fiber in Composite is Fastest Growing Segment

Global Basalt Fiber Market Forecast Report 2023-2028: Use of Basalt Fiber in Composite is Fastest Growing Segment

he "Global Basalt Fiber Market by Usage, End-Use Industry and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
Future of Aluminium in Transportation - Global Industry Analysis with Forecasts to 2027

Future of Aluminium in Transportation - Global Industry Analysis with Forecasts to 2027

The "Future of Aluminium in Transportation Sector - An Industry Analysis with Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.