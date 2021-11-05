Monotasking Expert, Thatcher Wine, Introduces "The Twelve Monotasks" - a program built to Help People Attain Better Focus, Productivity & Mental Wellbeing

With his new book, The Twelve Monotasks, Thatcher Wine proves himself the preeminent expert on monotasking. Tweet this

Wine's highly original, and highly accessible, step-by-step program for learning to monotask is a breath of fresh air in the self-improvement, personal growth, productivity, and wellness spaces. The Twelve Monotasks: Do One Thing at a Time to Do Everything Better, combines research into productivity, neuroscience, and the attention economy that prove the benefits of monotasking.

Wine explains that part of the appeal of monotasking is that it's simple and it's something you do while you live your life. Monotasking isn't a separate activity, a class you have to take, or a complicated method to follow. The book shows how and why you should go for a walk, listen with your full attention in conversations, and get out to play more often.

"Now, more than ever, I believe that the antidote to our ever-expanding to-do lists, the distractions of modern life, and the fragmentation of our attention is to do one thing at a time," comments Wine. "Once we realize that we are the ones who control our own attention, we can choose where to apply it."

As the founder & CEO of the highly innovative and wildly successful Juniper Books, Wine largely attributes his company's two consecutive best years on record to his personal embrace of monotasking as both a time management and leadership strategy. Since the company's inception in 2001, Juniper Books has curated thousands of custom libraries for clients around the world and introduced over 500 special edition book sets featuring the company's custom printed and patented book jackets. For Wine, The Twelve Monotasks represents a continuation of a career dedicated to books and advocating for self-care.

"Captivating, informative, and splendidly written, The Twelve Monotasks is a potential game changer for how we can give more of our attention to the things that really do matter. Thatcher's entrepreneurial and personal experience makes him the perfect guide to monotasking. It's a book worth your time, full of ideas that could make a big positive impact on your life. "

— Nate Berkus, author of The Things That Matter

"Relinquishing our engagement with multiple goals and dedicating our attention to a specific task rewards us with increased productivity and a markedly reduced sense of stress. By enhancing our monotasking skills we can more deeply experience and benefit from the most fundamental activities of our lives. Thatcher Wine gifts us with the tools to rein in our distractibility, allowing us to more richly participate in all that we do."

— David Perlmutter, MD, author of Grain Brain and Brain Wash

"The Twelve Monotasks shows how we're not fully living up to our potential when we multitask and offers practical steps for what we can do about it. Sharing key learnings around important daily activities including sleeping, eating, and walking, Thatcher Wine explains the deep and profound need for monotasking and how mastering it can lead to a more present, healthier, and happier you."

— Frank Lipman, MD, author of Better Sleep, Better You

