Monotype and Hopscotch Announce Partnership: Monotype's Typefaces Power Up the Hopscotch Platform

WOBURN, Mass., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monotype Imaging Inc. , a global leader in type design and technology, announced its partnership with Hopscotch , the all-in-one instant payments platform for small businesses. The partnership includes an integration of Monotype's high-quality typefaces directly into the Hopscotch platform, giving Hopscotch customers the ability to fine-tune the branding details on invoices, bills, and other payment screens. The typefaces curated by Monotype's Executive Creative Type Director Charles Nix include Sabon™, ITC New Baskerville™, Walbaum, Century Expanded, and Helvetica Now™.

Andrew Gonzalez, Head of Global Partnerships at Monotype, shared, "In today's digital age, a brand's identity is increasingly defined by its visual voice. Our collaboration with Hopscotch is a testament to our shared commitment to brand expression. By providing a curated selection of Monotype's typefaces we are offering a new dimension of brand storytelling and identity to Hopscotch's customers. Monotype is deeply committed to enhancing brand experiences through innovation and creativity."

The partnership is designed to integrate Monotype's typeface library into the Hopscotch platform, allowing users to easily access and utilize a vast array of fonts. This integration aims to empower brands on the Hopscotch platform to maintain consistent and authentic brand identities across all digital touchpoints, ensuring a cohesive and impactful brand presence.

Hopscotch, known for its dynamic and user-friendly platform, has always been at the forefront of delivering exceptional digital payment experiences. This collaboration with Monotype further solidifies Hopscotch's commitment to providing its users with the tools necessary to create distinctive and memorable brand identities.

"At Hopscotch, we believe the payment experience is a key moment for businesses to inspire trust and protect client relationships," said Bret Lawrence, Head of Content at Hopscotch. "This is especially true for small agencies, consultants, and contractors on our platform who work in design-forward industries. The Monotype partnership is another way we're giving these businesses the ability to create a branded, unparalleled client payment experience that makes a strong impression."

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of brand identity management, enhancing how brands express themselves in the digital realm. Monotype and Hopscotch are committed to continuously exploring new ways to enhance brand fidelity and identity, ensuring that their customers always stay ahead of the curve.

About Monotype

Monotype creates brands that matter with type, technology, and expertise.

The company partners with leading foundries to deliver the broadest inventory of high-quality typefaces in the world. The Monotype Fonts platform offers over 150,000 fonts includes timeless classics, such as Helvetica®, Univers® and Frutiger® typeface families, as well as new innovative fonts like Posterama and Masqualero. Further information is available at www.monotype.com .

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions.

About Hopscotch

Hopscotch is an all-in-one instant payments platform providing thousands of small businesses with invoicing, instant cash flow, and bill pay solutions. This automated, simplified software makes payment processes a breeze. Small businesses can get paid in real time with zero fees, integrate with accounting software like QuickBooks, and use Hopscotch Flow to instantly advance funds from unpaid invoices without alerting clients or requiring a credit check.

