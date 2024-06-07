Monotype Joins The Readability Consortium to Advance Global Readability Research

ORLANDO, Fla., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monotype, one of the most recognized names in the world of fonts and typography, has teamed up with The Readability Consortium (TRC), a group of engineering, psychophysics, and design researchers. Together they will work to discover what makes text faster, easier, and more comfortable to read. Scientific research shows that individualized formats can improve everyday reading, accelerating readers while maintaining their comprehension.

Monotype is well known for its wide range of font offerings and deep understanding of typography. Their involvement in this partnership is a strategic move to build their own understanding in order to meaningfully improve people's lives in real-world settings from the classroom to the emergency room.

Venkat Yetrintala, SVP and Chief Technology Officer at Monotype, shares, "With Monotype's deep knowledge in typography and technology, we're excited to collaborate with TRC to improve digital reading experiences for everyone. This partnership represents a unique opportunity to leverage our expertise and make a significant impact on how text is interacted with, both online and offline."

"We look forward to Monotype's contributions to moving the readability work forward, and hope to see more forward-looking companies and institutions joining us," said Rick Treitman, Adobe Entrepreneur-in-Residence, a founding member of the consortium. Dr. Ben D. Sawyer, Director of TRC, was enthusiastic. "I'm gratified to see companies like Monotype investing in scientific readability understanding that has the potential to help the entire typography and design community," he said.

Monotype joins The Readability Consortium as it researches the challenges and opportunities of global writing systems. Scripts like Mandarin Chinese and Arabic are used by a large percentage of the world's population, while often being overlooked in type research and design. "Readability Matters Co-Founder Marjorie Jordan said "We are thrilled to have Monotype expand our efforts to deliver the research necessary for the day-to-day use of readability-enhancing solutions worldwide."

TRC collaborates with a readability research community of over 200 stakeholders, including educators, researchers, designers, and technologists, all of whom bring unique perspectives. Their input helps ensure TRC's research is comprehensive, inclusive, and truly representative of the diverse needs of readers worldwide. Readability community research includes studies into how text format impacts visual perception, brain activity, behavior, and performance.

For further details about The Readability Consortium, please visit The Readability Consortium website .

