Monport 2024 New Arrival GPro MOPA Fiber Laser redefines today's laser engraving industry

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport, a frontrunner in laser technology innovation, proudly presents its latest marvel: The Monport GPro MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver. This cutting-edge machine is poised to redefine precision marking with its unparalleled capabilities and advanced features. Below is the explanation about the unique main features that make GPro MOPA stand out.

The unique main features of GPro MOPA fiber laser

Easy Focus with Precision

Featuring three-point red light alignment and red light preview, our laser engraver ensures swift and precise marking positions, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.

Industrial grade leading laser source

With the integration of the JPT all-fiber MOPA structure laser source, our equipment delivers stable, reliable performance without the need for maintenance. Enjoy a lifespan exceeding 100,000 hours, ensuring long-term efficiency and durability for your operations. Experience seamless functionality and peace of mind with our advanced laser technology.

Versatile Laser Marking

The Monport GPro MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver offers adjustable frequency (1-3000kHz) and pulse width (2-500ns), enabling vibrant stainless steel markings, anodized aluminum black engraving, precise cutting, drilling, and intricate designs on plastic buttons, ensuring rich and precise visual effects.

Ultra-high-speed marking capabilities

The Monport GPro MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver boasts ultra-high-speed marking capabilities, reaching speeds of up to 10,000 mm/s. It delivers outstanding precision along with rapid and stable flat marking, setting a new benchmark in marking efficiency and accuracy.

Premium Galvanometer

Driven by the Sino-Galvo SG7110 galvanometer, our fiber laser excels in stability, precise positioning, rapid marking speed, and robust anti-interference capabilities, outperforming competitors by 100%.

Enhanced Security

With an access key to prevent unauthorized use and a large E-stop button for emergencies, our machine prioritizes safety and peace of mind.

Versatile Operating Software

Compatible with EzCad2 for seamless operation on both Windows and Mac systems, our fiber laser marker offers versatility and efficiency, with exclusive LightBurn compatibility for Mac users.

Dedicated to Excellence in Customer Support

Monport Laser is renowned for its unwavering dedication to outstanding customer service. With a focus on customer satisfaction, the company offers extensive technical support to ensure that customers have the necessary resources for the efficient operation of their engraving machines.

The Monport GPro MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver represents the epitome of precision marking technology, setting new benchmarks in performance, versatility, and safety. Discover limitless possibilities and elevate your marking experience with Monport.

For more information about the Monport GPro MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver, please visit here.

About Monport

Monport is a leading provider of innovative laser solutions, committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver exceptional performance and reliability. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Monport continues to lead the laser industry with groundbreaking products and solutions.

