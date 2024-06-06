Monport Laser Canada Announces Spectacular Father's Day Sales 2024 on Engraving Machines

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport Laser Canada is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Father's Day Sales for 2024. Running from June 1st to June 20th, this special event offers customers incredible savings on a wide range of high-quality engraving machines.

Unbeatable Discounts and Special Offers:

Save C$50 on orders over C$1000

Save C$160 on orders over C$2000

Save C$400 on orders over C$4000

on orders over Save C$660 on orders over C$6000

on orders over Save C$1120 on orders over C$8000

Exclusive Activities and Promotions:

1. General Sale (June 1st - June 20th)

Up to 45% off on selected product

Free DIY files with every purchase

2. Round 1 (June 1st - June 7th)

Buy selected CO2 lasers and receive FREE LightBurn software and Rotary Axis, plus an automatic order discount!

Purchase a built-in chiller CO2 laser and get a FREE 350W air purifier, plus an automatic order discount!

Buy selected fiber lasers and get a FREE fiber enclosure, plus an automatic order discount!

3. Round 2 (June 8th - June 15th)

Buy selected fiber lasers and receive a FREE 40W Pro laser.

Purchase a 40W Pro laser and get a FREE water chiller.

4. Round 3 (June 16th - June 20th)

Direct price reductions on the 80W CO2 laser.

Monport Father's Day Sales event is designed to provide their customers with exceptional value and an opportunity to access some of the best engraving machines on the market at unbeatable prices. Monport is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and ensuring that their customers have everything they need to bring their creative projects to life.

Whether you're a professional engraver or a DIY enthusiast, Monport Laser's Father's Day Sales event is the perfect time to invest in top-of-the-line engraving equipment. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers and make this Father's Day truly special.

For more information and to take advantage of these fantastic deals, visit Monport Canada Website.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is a renowned provider of innovative laser engraving solutions, offering a wide range of products designed to meet the needs of both professionals and hobbyists. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Monport Laser continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge technology and exceptional service.

Contact:

Company: Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.monportlaser.ca/

SOURCE Monport Laser