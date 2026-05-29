Monport Laser Showcases Upgraded GA Series and GT Series MOPA Fiber Laser Machines for High-Speed Color Metal Engraving

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The enhanced fiber laser engraver lineup combines industrial-grade speed, precision, color marking, and deep metal engraving capabilities.

Monport Laser today highlighted its upgraded GA Series and GT Series MOPA fiber laser lineup, designed to help creators, workshops, and industrial manufacturers achieve faster production speeds, greater engraving precision, and more advanced metal processing capabilities.

The upgraded series strengthens Monport's portfolio of professional fiber laser engraver systems by combining intelligent automation, industrial-grade engraving performance, and advanced MOPA laser technology into flexible solutions for both small businesses and large-scale manufacturing operations.

Built for precision-driven workflows, the upgraded lineup supports high-speed engraving, color marking, deep 3D relief carving, thin-metal cutting, and industrial marking across materials including stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium, acrylic, slate, hard plastics, and coated metals.

As demand continues to grow for high-performance metal laser engraving machine solutions across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, jewelry, electronics, and custom fabrication, Monport's upgraded systems are engineered to improve both production efficiency and engraving quality.

Upgraded GA Series Focuses on Precision, Flexibility, and Ease of Use

The upgraded GA Series is designed for businesses and creators seeking a compact yet powerful fiber laser engraver capable of handling detailed engraving and professional production work with greater speed and accuracy.

Available in 60W and 100W configurations, the GA Series uses advanced MOPA technology to support color marking, deep engraving, and precision cutting applications. The integrated system combines high-speed performance with simplified operation for workshops, customization businesses, and industrial users looking to expand metal engraving capabilities.

As an advanced mopa fiber laser engraver, the GA Series offers:

Color marking and deep 3D engraving

One-touch autofocus technology

Wide pulse width and frequency adjustment

90-degree adjustable laser arm

Up to 10,000 mm/s engraving speed

0.01 mm ultra-high engraving precision

Advanced Galvo scanning technology

LightBurn software compatibility

One-minute installation setup

Expanded engraving area up to 300 × 300 mm

The upgraded GA Series also functions as a versatile metal laser engraving machine for industrial labels, serial numbers, jewelry engraving, custom branding, texture carving, and detailed metal artwork.

Its deep engraving and relief capabilities help users create dimensional textures and precision metal engravings while maintaining clean edges and consistent detail quality.

GT Series Expands Industrial Performance With Higher Power and Faster Speed

Monport's upgraded GT Series fiber laser engraver is engineered for demanding industrial production environments requiring faster engraving speeds, deeper cutting capability, and enhanced automation.

The GT lineup is available in 60W, 80W, 100W, and 200W MOPA series configurations, allowing businesses to select the appropriate power level for industrial engraving, metal cutting, deep relief carving, and high-speed production workflows.

Positioned as an industrial-grade mopa fiber laser engraver, the GT Series combines advanced MOPA laser technology with upgraded cooling performance and precision engineering.

The split-type machine structure improves airflow and heat dissipation compared to traditional integrated systems, supporting stable engraving performance during long production cycles while extending machine lifespan.

The upgraded GT Series includes:

60W, 80W, 100W, and 200W MOPA configurations

Automatic focus adjustment

Industrial-grade Galvo scanners and silicon mirrors

Up to 20,000 mm/s engraving speed

8K high-definition engraving precision

Deep engraving and 3D relief carving

Thin-metal cutting capability

Color marking functionality

Large 175 × 175 mm work area

LightBurn compatibility

The GT lineup is designed to serve manufacturers and fabrication businesses requiring a professional fiber laser engraver capable of handling industrial production demands with greater consistency and precision.

As a high-performance metal laser engraving machine, the GT Series supports black marking on aluminum, stainless steel color engraving, industrial identification marking, aerospace components, automotive parts, and premium metal customization applications.

Advanced MOPA Technology Improves Creative and Industrial Applications

The upgraded GA Series and GT Series both utilize advanced MOPA laser systems that allow users to achieve greater engraving flexibility, enhanced material compatibility, and more refined surface finishes.

Unlike standard fiber systems, a professional mopa fiber laser engraver provides adjustable pulse width and frequency control, helping users optimize engraving settings for different materials and applications.

This expanded control allows users to create vibrant color marking effects on stainless steel and titanium while also supporting smooth deep engraving and high-contrast black marking on anodized aluminum.

The upgraded systems also improve productivity for businesses handling batch engraving and industrial production. The GT Series reaches engraving speeds up to 20,000 mm/s, while the GA Series delivers up to 10,000 mm/s for efficient daily operation.

Precision Metal Engraving for Multiple Industries

The upgraded Monport lineup is built to support businesses requiring high-speed precision engraving across multiple industries.

Each fiber laser engraver supports engraving on stainless steel, aluminum, brass, slate, hard plastics, artificial leather, and colored acrylic. Rotary axis compatibility also allows users to engrave curved surfaces including tumblers, pipes, rings, and cylindrical components.

With engraving precision down to 0.01 mm, every metal laser engraving machine in the upgraded lineup is engineered to deliver sharp details, clean textures, and consistent engraving quality even on highly complex projects.

The upgraded systems further position Monport's mopa fiber laser engraver lineup as a flexible solution for businesses seeking faster production, more precise engraving, and expanded metal processing capabilities.

Availability

The upgraded Monport GA Series and GT Series MOPA fiber laser machines are available now through the official Monport Laser website.

For more information, visit Monport Laser Official Website.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser provides professional laser engraving and cutting solutions for creators, workshops, small businesses, and industrial manufacturers. The company offers a wide range of fiber laser engravers, CO2 laser systems, and production accessories designed to deliver precision, efficiency, and reliable performance across modern engraving and fabrication industries.

Media Contact:

Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.monportlaser.com

SOURCE Monport