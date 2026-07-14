Monport Highlights the Growing Shift from Hobby Lasers to Production-Ready Desktop CO2 Laser Systems with the MEGAS

CHICAGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more makers and small businesses expand into commercial production, Monport today highlighted the MEGAS 70W Desktop CO2 Laser Engraver & Laser Cutter as part of the industry's shift toward production-ready desktop laser systems. Designed to support growing businesses, the MEGAS combines higher laser power, workflow automation, and a compact footprint for users seeking to increase production capacity without moving to larger industrial equipment.

The announcement comes as personalization businesses, Etsy sellers, and small-scale manufacturers continue to look for desktop CO2 laser solutions that offer larger work areas, faster production speeds, and workflow features suited to repeated or batch production.

According to Monport, changing customer requirements are encouraging more businesses to transition from entry-level hobby laser machines to desktop laser engravers designed for higher-volume production.

See Monport MEGAS specs and pricing

"We're seeing a clear shift in the market," said the CEO of Monport. "A few years ago, many customers were buying their first laser primarily for occasional projects. Today, a growing number are running online stores, producing products every day, and looking for equipment that can keep up with real production demands. The MEGAS was designed to bridge that gap between hobby convenience and commercial capability."

Why Production-Ready Desktop Lasers Are Gaining Attention

Industry observers point to several factors driving adoption:

Growth of personalized e-commerce and Etsy businesses

Demand for faster turnaround times

Rising interest in batch production

Need for larger work areas without moving to industrial machines

Greater emphasis on automation and workflow efficiency

For many small businesses, the challenge is no longer whether laser engraving is profitable. The challenge is whether a desktop CO2 laser machine can handle increasing order volumes efficiently.

Monport says the Monport MEGAS was developed with those production realities in mind.

A Closer Look at the Monport MEGAS

The Monport MEGAS is positioned as a professional 70W Desktop CO2 Laser Engraver & Laser Cutter designed for growing businesses, makerspaces, and production workshops that need more than a typical entry-level desktop laser can provide.

Key specifications include:

70W CO2 laser power for faster cutting and engraving across a wide range of materials

700 × 350 mm (27.56" × 13.78") workspace, providing additional room for larger projects and batch jobs

Up to 600 mm/s engraving speed for improved throughput

0.05 mm precision for detailed logos, fine text, QR codes, and intricate artwork

8-megapixel single camera for material positioning and alignment

Smart Autofocus for faster setup and reduced manual adjustment

AI-assisted image and text processing to streamline project preparation

Intelligent batch engraving for higher-volume production workflows

Conveyor compatibility for extended production applications

LightBurn compatibility for users who prefer a flexible, professional software workflow

According to Monport, these workflow features are designed to simplify laser machine setup and support more efficient production processes for users handling repeated or batch jobs.

Check current availability

From Workbench Tool to Business Asset

One of the biggest changes in the desktop laser market is how customers use their laser machines.

Instead of creating occasional crafts, many owners are now producing:

Personalized tumblers and drinkware

Custom signage

Wedding and event products

Branded corporate gifts

Jewelry and accessories

Educational projects

Short-run manufacturing components

Monport says these applications require consistency, repeatability, and the ability to process multiple pieces efficiently—capabilities that are becoming increasingly important as businesses grow.

Balancing Power, Precision, and Workflow

While desktop laser machine specifications often focus on wattage alone, Monport argues that workflow efficiency is becoming just as important as raw power.

"A faster laser is helpful, but a faster workflow is often what actually increases profitability," the CEO added. "Features such as Smart Autofocus, camera alignment, batch engraving, and software flexibility can make a meaningful difference when you're processing dozens or hundreds of pieces per week."

Monport says many growing businesses are placing greater emphasis on workflow automation alongside laser power and engraving precision when evaluating new equipment.

Designed for Growing Businesses

Monport identifies several groups that may benefit from a production-oriented desktop CO2 laser:

Shopify and Etsy sellers looking to increase output without moving to industrial equipment

Sign-making businesses producing custom wood, acrylic, and engraved signage

Personalization shops handling drinkware, gifts, and branded products

Schools and makerspaces seeking a capable enclosed laser platform

Small manufacturers producing short-run or custom components

With its fully enclosed design and desktop footprint, the Monport MEGAS CO2 Laser is intended to fit into home studios, workshops, classrooms, and small production environments alike.

Availability

The Monport MEGAS is available now through Monport's official website for $2,999.99. Promotional offers, including the code BESTMP10, may be available for qualifying purchases

Shop the Monport MEGAS now

About Monport

Monport is a laser equipment brand serving makers, small businesses, educators, and creative professionals across North America and Europe. The company offers a range of CO2 and fiber laser systems designed to make professional laser technology more accessible, scalable, and production-ready for growing businesses.

Media Contact:

Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://monportlaser.com

SOURCE Monport