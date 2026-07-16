Monport Launches Summer Sale to Help Workshops Prepare for Peak Production Season

MIAMI, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As workshops and small manufacturers prepare for the year's busiest production season, Monport has launched its Summer Sale with up to $6,400 in savings on professional laser equipment. The limited-time promotion offers discounts, free accessories and production-ready bundles to help businesses upgrade before holiday demand increases.

Available through July 26, the Monport Summer Sale includes deals on CO2 laser machine and fiber laser systems, including the Monport MEGAS 70W CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter. The campaign is designed to help creators and growing businesses increase productivity, expand production capabilities and streamline workflows ahead of the peak selling season.

"Preparing early gives businesses more time to learn new equipment, optimize production workflows and complete larger orders with confidence," Monport CEO said. "Our Summer Sale is designed to help creators and manufacturers invest before the busy season rather than during it."

Two Weeks of Production-Focused Summer Offers

The Monport Summer Sale is divided into two promotional periods, each offering machine discounts alongside practical production accessories.

Week 1 (July 13–July 19)

During the first week of the promotion, customers purchasing eligible machines receive:

6% discount on participating machines

Free gifts with qualifying purchases

Special offers include:

Buy One, Get One Promotion

Eligible purchases receive a free 6W handheld laser unit:

GA 100W Fiber Laser Engraver

GT 100W Fiber Laser Engraver

GT 200W Fiber Laser Engraver

Effi 13S 130W CO2 Laser

Effi 16S 150W CO2 Laser

CO2 Laser Machine Promotions

MEGAS 7 0W laser engraver: Free LightBurn license plus two laser marking spray bottles

Free LightBurn license plus two laser marking spray bottles Reno Desktop CO2 Laser Series: Two laser marking spray bottles plus one plywood material pack

Two laser marking spray bottles plus one plywood material pack Industrial CO2 Laser Machines: Two laser marking spray bottles plus one plywood material pack

Two laser marking spray bottles plus one plywood material pack MEGAS Conveyor System: Additional $200 discount

Fiber Laser Engraver Promotions

Free protective safety glasses with qualifying fiber laser machine purchases

Week 2 (July 20–July 26)

The second week shifts the focus toward expanding production capabilities with included rotary accessories for customized cylindrical products such as tumblers, mugs and drinkware.

Featured offers include:

CO2 Laser Machines

Monport MEGAS: Limited-time special price of $2,799.99 , plus two laser marking spray bottles

Limited-time special price of , plus two laser marking spray bottles Reno Desktop CO2 Laser Series: Two laser marking spray bottles plus one bottle of antifreeze laser coolant

Two laser marking spray bottles plus one bottle of antifreeze laser coolant Industrial CO2 Laser Machines: Two laser marking spray bottles plus a rotary attachment

Two laser marking spray bottles plus a rotary attachment Conveyor System: $200 discount

Fiber Laser Machines

GM Pro and GA Series: Free rotary attachment

GT Series: Free rotary attachment

The company said these bundled laser engraver accessories are intended to help customers expand the types of products they can manufacture immediately without additional startup costs.

MEGAS Brings Industrial Features to Desktop Production

Among the featured products during the Summer Sale is the Monport MEGAS 70W CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter, a desktop CO2 laser machine designed for creators, custom shops and small businesses that need professional production capabilities without moving to larger industrial equipment.

Designed for creators as well as growing businesses, MEGAS supports small-batch manufacturing through automation, intelligent software features and production-ready workflow tools.

The system delivers engraving speeds of up to 600 mm/s while supporting a generous 27.56 × 13.78-inch working area, making it suitable for signs, home décor, personalized gifts, acrylic products, wood crafts, leather goods and branded merchandise.

Monport says Monport MEGAS offers one of the finest spot sizes in its desktop class at approximately 0.05–0.08 mm, enabling clean detail for logos, text and intricate artwork. The laser machine also supports engraving resolutions exceeding 600 DPI for high-contrast output on compatible materials.

Automation Designed for Growing Businesses

One of the distinguishing features of the Monport MEGAS platform is its emphasis on reducing manual production steps.

The laser machine integrates:

Automatic focusing

8-megapixel camera alignment

Visual canvas workflow

Intelligent batch engraving

AI-assisted image and text processing

Wireless connectivity

Native support for advanced LightBurn features

These capabilities allow operators to spend less time setting up jobs and more time producing finished products.

Businesses handling repeat customer orders or personalized products can also benefit from MEGAS' batch processing functions, helping reduce repetitive positioning and improve consistency across multiple pieces.

For workshops producing larger quantities, MEGAS is compatible with an optional conveyor belt system, allowing continuous production of oversized or multiple materials. The conveyor can be purchased separately and is available with additional promotional savings during the Summer Sale.

Each MEGAS purchase also includes a LightBurn software license, giving users access to one of the industry's most widely used laser workflow platforms without requiring an additional software purchase.

Learn more about the Monport MEGAS

Added Value for Metal Marking Projects

Although CO2 systems are traditionally associated with engraving wood, acrylic, leather and similar materials, Monport is also including two laser marking spray bottles with MEGAS purchases during the Summer Sale.

The included laser marking spray allows compatible CO2 laser systems to create durable black marks on stainless steel and select metals, helping businesses expand the range of products they can offer.

For shops producing custom tumblers, branded tools, plaques or promotional products, the included laser marking spray provides another option for diversifying production while reducing startup costs.

Laser Machine Solutions Across Multiple Production Needs

In addition to the MEGAS desktop CO2 laser machine, the Summer Sale includes savings across Monport's broader equipment lineup.

Businesses looking for industrial-scale CO2 laser machine solutions can explore the Effi Series, while manufacturers requiring permanent marking on metals may benefit from Monport's fiber laser systems, including the GM Pro, GA and GT Series.

The Reno Series remains available for users seeking compact desktop production with bundled accessories aimed at makers and small business owners.

Together, these systems provide options for businesses working with wood, acrylic, leather, glass, coated metals, anodized aluminum, stainless steel and other production materials commonly used in personalization and manufacturing.

Preparing Before Peak Demand

Industry demand for customized products typically rises during the second half of the year as businesses prepare for back-to-school promotions, corporate gifting, holiday retail sales and year-end marketing campaigns.

Upgrading a laser engraver or laser cutter before production schedules become congested gives operators additional time to learn new workflows, train employees and increase production efficiency before customer demand accelerates.

Monport says its Summer Sale reflects that seasonal planning strategy by pairing equipment savings with accessories that allow businesses to begin production immediately after installation.

The limited-time promotions run through July 26, with offers varying between Week 1 and Week 2 while supplies last.

As businesses prepare for increased seasonal demand, Monport's Summer Sale offers an opportunity to upgrade production equipment while taking advantage of limited-time pricing, bundled accessories and workflow-enhancing technologies.

About Monport

Monport is a leading manufacturer of professional laser engraving and cutting solutions for makers, educators, small businesses, and industrial manufacturers. Its product portfolio includes CO2 laser machines, fiber laser systems, UV laser, and accessories designed to improve productivity, precision, and ease of use. From desktop laser engraver models to industrial production equipment, Monport combines innovative technology, intelligent automation, and user-friendly software to help customers bring ideas to life and scale their businesses with confidence.

Learn more about Monport and its latest laser solutions

Media Contact:

Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://monportlaser.com

SOURCE Monport