Monport Releases the Onyx 55w: A Powerful and Versatile Desktop CO2 Laser for Acrylic Engraving

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport, a leading innovator in laser engraving technology, is proud to announce the launch of the upgraded Monport Onyx 55w, a powerful and versatile desktop CO2 laser engraver designed for exceptional acrylic engraving.

The Monport Onyx 55w features a sturdy 55-watt laser emitter, ensuring efficient engraving with speeds reaching 500 millimeters per second. This leads to accelerated project timelines and enhanced output for both enterprises and artists.

Monport is thrilled to introduce the Monport Onyx 55w to the market. This laser engraving machine represents a significant leap forward in acrylic engraving technology, offering users unmatched speed, precision, and versatility.

Unveiling Flawless Acrylic Engraving

The Monport Onyx 55w is specifically engineered to excel in acrylic engraving. With its powerful laser and precise control, users can achieve flawless, flat incisions on a variety of acrylic thicknesses. The following table demonstrates the machine's cutting capabilities:

Speed 2, Power 90%: Acrylic thickness 10mm

Speed 10, Power 100%: Acrylic thickness 6mm

Speed 10, Power 50%: Acrylic thickness 4mm

Experience Innovation at Every Turn

The Monport Onyx 55w is packed with innovative features designed to enhance the user experience and elevate engraving results. Here are some of the key highlights:

AutoPassthrough Technology: This groundbreaking technology allows for the engraving of extra-long materials, expanding creative possibilities for users.

One-Touch Auto Focus: Featuring high-precision autofocus through physical contact, the Monport Onyx 55w ensures optimal engraving distance for consistent results. Lightburn software compatibility further simplifies the process.

Panoramic Camera: A built-in panoramic camera provides real-time visualization of the engraving pattern on the material. Users can easily adjust the size and position of the design through drag-and-drop functionality, ensuring accurate positioning.

High Integration: The Monport Onyx 55w comes equipped with fans and a built-in chiller, eliminating the need for additional purchases and simplifying setup.

Unmatched Security: Four layers of security protection ensure user safety and machine longevity. These include cover opening protection, laser key, emergency stop button, and water protection.

Designed for Ease and Efficiency

The Monport Onyx 55w is not only powerful but also user-friendly. Its compact desktop design makes it ideal for workshops and studios with limited space. Additionally, the machine boasts a user-friendly interface and is compatible with both RDWorks and Lightburn software, offering users flexibility in design and operation.

Expand Your Creative Potential

The Monport Onyx 55w caters to a wide range of applications beyond acrylic engraving. It is compatible with various materials, including wood, leather, MDF, rubber, fabric, glass, ceramics, slate, coated metals, anodized aluminum, and more. Additionally, a wide selection of optional accessories, including a rotary axis and fume extractor, further expands the machine's capabilities and caters to diverse creative needs.

About Monport

As a leader in laser engraving technology, Monport is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the diverse needs of our customers. Whether you're a hobbyist, small business owner, or industrial professional, Monport has the perfect laser engraving machine for you.

To explore Monport full range of products and learn more about how Monport can elevate your projects, visit Monport official website.

