Monport UV Laser Now Available for High-Precision, Multi-Material Micro Marking

NEW YORK, March 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport Laser has made its GM UV Laser Engraver available for businesses seeking high-precision micro marking across a wide range of materials. The new UV laser marking system, offered in 6W and 10W configurations, is designed to support detailed engraving applications while maintaining surface integrity on delicate or heat-sensitive materials.

High-Precision Laser Engraving with UV Technology

UV laser engraving is a marking process that uses a short-wavelength ultraviolet laser to engrave surfaces through photochemical reactions rather than thermal burning. This method enables high-precision laser engraving while significantly reducing the heat-affected zone on the material.

Because the process relies on photochemical interaction rather than high heat, UV laser technology is commonly described as heat-free marking or "cold marking." This allows the UV laser engraver to produce clear, permanent engravings without the discoloration, warping, or burning that can occur with other laser systems.

Compared with traditional laser technologies such as CO2 laser engraving and fiber laser engraving, a UV laser marking system offers greater precision when working with delicate surfaces. Materials such as plastics, coated metals, and transparent substrates often respond better to ultraviolet wavelengths, making UV laser ideal for applications that require both accuracy and surface protection.

For industries that demand high-precision laser engraving and heat-free marking, ultraviolet laser technology has become an increasingly valuable solution.

Application Scenarios for UV Laser Engravers

The versatility of a UV laser marking system makes it suitable for a wide variety of professional applications. Manufacturers and designers increasingly rely on UV laser engravers for tasks that require precise markings on sensitive materials.

Common application scenarios include:

Electronics manufacturing

Circuit boards, connectors, chips, and micro components often require micro-level identification markings. A UV laser engraver can create highly detailed codes and numbers without damaging the component surface.

Medical device marking

Medical instruments and equipment require permanent and highly legible identification marks. The precision of a UV laser marking system supports these strict labeling requirements.

Product branding and customization

Brands can use a UV laser engraver to add logos, decorative designs, or product information to packaging and consumer goods while maintaining a premium finish.

Jewelry and luxury goods

Delicate surfaces and intricate details benefit from the high-precision laser engraving capabilities of ultraviolet technology.

Industrial product identification

Manufacturers can engrave serial numbers, QR codes, and traceability markings with a UV laser marking system while maintaining production efficiency.

These real-world use cases demonstrate how a UV laser engraver supports both creative and industrial engraving needs.

Material Compatibility of a UV Laser Marking System

One of the most important advantages of a UV laser engraver is its multi-material compatibility. According to Monport, the UV laser marking system can engrave more than 1,500 materials, making it a flexible solution for workshops and manufacturing environments.

Compatible materials include:

Metals and coated metals



Plastics and polymers



Glass and crystal



Acrylic and transparent materials



Ceramics



Electronic components



Painted or coated surfaces

Because ultraviolet lasers operate with a minimal heat-affected zone, the UV laser marking system can process materials that may be difficult to engrave with other laser types.

For businesses that regularly work with different substrates, this level of compatibility allows a single UV laser engraver to handle a wide variety of production tasks.

Product Highlights of the Monport UV Laser Series

The Monport UV laser engraver combines precision, speed, and user-friendly operation in a single engraving system.

Ultra-fine engraving resolution

The UV laser marking system features a spot size of approximately 0.0019 mm, allowing extremely detailed micro markings. This level of precision supports applications requiring fine text, intricate designs, or small identification codes.

Minimal heat-affected zone

Because the UV laser engraver uses heat-free photochemical marking, materials remain free from burn marks, discoloration, or deformation.

High-speed engraving performance

Equipped with an industrial galvanometer scanning system, the UV laser marking system supports engraving speeds of up to 10,000 mm per second, enabling efficient production workflows.

Multiple power options

The Monport UV series is available in 6W and 10W configurations, allowing users to choose a UV laser engraver that best fits their production needs.

Integrated cooling system

The system includes a water chiller integration that helps maintain stable operating temperatures and ensures consistent performance during extended engraving sessions.

User-friendly software and workflow

Each UV laser marking system includes free engraving software and is compatible with LightBurn, enabling users to easily create and manage engraving projects.

These features make the Monport UV laser engraver suitable for both experienced professionals and businesses exploring UV laser technology for the first time.

Pre-Sale Offer and Limited Availability

To mark the release of the new system, Monport is offering a limited pre-sale promotion for the UV laser series.

Customers who participate in the promotion can receive $600 off the purchase price of the UV laser engraver. The offer is available for a limited time and may be subject to availability while supplies last.

Monport notes that priority shipping will be provided for early orders placed during the promotional period.

More details about the promotion and product specifications are available on the official Monport promotion page.

Expanding Access to High-Precision UV Laser Engraving

With the release of its new UV laser marking system, Monport aims to provide businesses with a reliable tool for high-precision laser engraving, heat-free marking, and multi-material compatibility. The combination of precision, speed, and versatility makes the UV laser engraver a valuable addition for manufacturers, creators, and product designers.

The Monport UV laser series is now available through the company's official website.

About Monport

Monport Laser develops laser engraving and cutting equipment designed for makers, small businesses, and industrial manufacturers. Its product lineup includes CO₂, fiber, and UV laser systems used in applications ranging from custom product creation to industrial marking.

Media Contact

Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://monportlaser.com

SOURCE Monport laser