MONPURE LONDON ACCELERATES US RETAIL EXPANSION WITH PARTNER, THE PCA COMPANIES

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MONPURE London, the trichologist-backed British hair and scalp health brand adds Ulta Beauty to a growing US retail roster that already includes Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and Mybeautyspace.com.

MONPURE London has launched on Ulta.com, bringing its trichologist-backed scalp and hair health range to one of the most influential retail platforms in US beauty.

MONPURE

The Ulta debut continues a deliberate expansion into the US market. Working with distribution partner PCA Companies, MONPURE has also launched at Bloomingdale's, Mybeautyspace.com and Nordstrom online, building a retail footprint that reflects growing demand among US prestige buyers for the brand's research-led approach to hair longevity.

Scalp health has shifted from niche interest to mainstream priority in the US, with bond repair following close behind. MONPURE's position, built on clinical research and trichologist insight rather than trend, places it among a small number of brands with the credibility to lead that shift at retail.

"With scalp and hair longevity becoming such a focus for so many consumers, we're thrilled to launch on Ulta.com with our partners at PCA Companies," said Carly Osborne, Chief Executive Officer, MONPURE London. "Monpure is built on the belief that the scalp deserves to be taken seriously, as skin, as a living system, as something worth understanding properly rather than managing on the surface. That belief shapes our formulations, which are guided by clinical observation rather than what's easiest to market, and by our work with trichologists treating hair and scalp conditions in all their forms. It's also the foundation of what we call Hair Longevity Science: a focus on the scalp and follicle at the level of prevention and long-term health, not just short-term results."

Carly Osborne, Chief Executive Officer, MONPURE London

"At PCA, we focus on identifying brands that address meaningful shifts in consumer behavior and helping them build scale within the US market. Monpure London stood out for its differentiated approach to scalp and hair health, a category that is rapidly evolving as consumers place greater emphasis on preventative care and long-term wellness. The brand brings a level of scientific rigor and category expertise that is both compelling and highly relevant to today's consumer. Through our integrated market-entry, distribution, and retail development capabilities, we saw a clear opportunity to introduce a unique concept to our retail partners and expand our multi-category portfolio with a brand positioned to drive growth in the prestige haircare space."

Noah Rosenblatt, President, PCA Companies

Retail Availability

MONPURE London is now available across the following US retail partners: ulta.com • mybeautyspace.com • nordstrom.com • bloomingdales.com •

Notes to Editors

MONPURE London is a premium scalp and hair health brand at the forefront of Hair Longevity Science TM built on the principle that healthy hair starts at the scalp. Developed in collaboration with leading trichologists, the brand's clinically informed range targets the root causes of hair and scalp concerns; from thinning and sensitivity to breakage and environmental stress. MONPURE operates across direct-to-consumer, Amazon and international retail channels in the UK, US and beyond. monpure.com

About The PCA Companies

The PCA Companies was founded in 1993 with a mission to be a valuable global partner in the beauty industry. Three decades later, it has developed into an enterprise with over 2,500 employees and more than 100,000 retail doors worldwide. The PCA Companies is known for its beauty distribution, logistics, marketing and brand licensing capabilities and is a trusted resource for brands.

Press Contact

Grace Treshock

[email protected]

SOURCE The PCA Companies; MONPURE London