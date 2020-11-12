Monro Nationwide Donation Drive, Drive-to-Give, Underway to Donate 1.5 Million Meals* to Feeding America

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monro, Inc. is challenging itself — and encouraging its generous guests and community members — to donate 1.5 million meals* this holiday season by raising $150,000 during its annual Drive-to-Give campaign in partnership with Feeding America®. For the first time, Monro will host the drive nationwide across its stores and tire centers in 32 states. Every dollar donated helps provide at least 10 meals* to people in need. Dollars raised throughout the campaign, which launched Nov. 1 and will go through Nov. 25, will provide 1.5 million meals* for individuals and families who have fallen on hard times and need help this holiday season.

"This year has been incredibly tough on all of us, and we deeply feel for the families struggling to provide meals for their families," Monro Chief Operating Officer Rob Rajkowski said. "It could happen to anyone, but it shouldn't happen. We fully recognize that people need help right now, and that's why our team at Monro will do everything we can to help the communities we serve."

All donations will help support Feeding America and the national network of food banks it supports. The global not-for-profit organization will direct 90% of donations raised in each store to the local Feeding America food bank in that area.

"One in nine Americans may not know where they will get their next meal," Feeding America Director of New Partnerships Doug Montgomery said. "Support from partners like Monro is critical in the fight against hunger, and this commitment will make a tangible impact by helping provide food for people who need it."

For community members interested in giving, it's easy: Monro guests can simply drive to any Monro participating retailer and give $1 (or more if they are able), which will help provide at least 10 meals* to people and families in need. Monro can add this onto a service invoice or guests are welcome to stop by without an appointment. All donations will be collected by means of cash, check or invoice payment; food collection will not be part of this campaign due to COVID-19. All donors will receive a coupon book with more than $350 in savings at participating Monro stores.

To make a donation to Monro's Drive-to-Give campaign, visit your nearest Monro-company owned location, including Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Ken Towery's Tire and AutoCare, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn and Car-X Tire and Auto.

About Monro, Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of more than 1,200 company-owned and operated stores, 97 franchised locations, seven wholesale locations and three retread facilities providing automotive repair and maintenance as well as tire sales and services. The company operates in 32 states, serving the MidAtlantic and New England regions and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest, Southeast and Western United States. The company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 and has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of newly constructed stores. The company went public in 1991 and trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol MNRO.

