Monroe® Announces Expanded Shocks and Struts Coverage for Nearly 12 Million VIO

Now offered for over two million VIO are part numbers for Monroe's Quick-Strut assemblies, offering unmatched quality, durability and fit and featuring precisely calibrated coil springs made from high-quality U.S.-grade steel for improved durability to support the vehicle's weight. These three new part numbers are available for the 2014-2016 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator (#172900, front); and 2013-2018 Toyota RAV4 (#173013, front right; and #17014, front left). Also new for more than two million VIO are OESpectrum shocks that are designed with the right technology specific to each application to restore factory drivability and performance with an enhanced level of handling precision and control, while filtering out noise, vibration and harshness. OESpectrum passenger car and light truck shocks are now featured for 2016-2019 Chevrolet Cruze (#5561, rear); 2013-2018 Ford C-Max (#5560, rear); 2015-2019 Ford Edge (#37389, rear); and 2017-2019 Hyundai Elantra (#5562, rear).

Monroe has introduced six new part numbers for its Strut-Mate Mounting Kits, which are designed to reduce noise and vibration and should be utilized when replacing conventional struts or springs. Featuring late model original equipment coverage, the following part numbers offer coverage to more than 2.6 million vehicles, including models such as 2010-2013 Kia Soul (#902080, front); 2007-2013 BMW X5 and 2008-2014 X6 (#902133, front); 2003-2014 Cadillac CTS, 2006-2011 STS, and 2004-2009 SRX (#902134, front upper); 2010-2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 and 3500, 2007-2015 Freightliner Sprinter 2500 and 3500, and 2007-2009 Dodge Sprinter 2500 and 3500 (#902135, front); 2012-2018 Chevrolet Sonic and 2013-2015 Spark (#902137, front); and 2014-2017 Nissan Versa Note, 2012-2017 Versa, and 2015-2017 Micra (#902138, front).

Expanding coverage for standard replacement options to help customers get more miles from their vehicle, Monroe also introduced nine RoadMatic strut assembly and four Monro-Matic PLUS shock part numbers covering more than five million VIO and one million VIO respectively.

Monroe Quick-Strut strut assemblies and OESpectrum shocks and struts are covered by a limited lifetime warranty and the brand's exclusive "Feel the Difference™" Guarantee money-back consumer offer. Restrictions apply. See www.monroe.com for more information.

To learn more about Monroe ride control products, visit www.monroe.com or contact a Monroe supplier. Connect with Monroe at Facebook.com/MonroeShocks, Twitter.com/MonroeShocks and Instagram.com/MonroeShocks.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 313.617.2086

[email protected]

Bill Dawson (DRiV) – 224.280.4308

[email protected]

SOURCE DRiV

Related Links

http://www.monroe.com

