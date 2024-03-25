Monroe Community Credit Union Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

MONROE, Mich., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monroe Community Credit Union (MCCU) is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Monroe Community Credit Union.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Monroe Community Credit Union's headquarters located at 715 N Telegraph Road Monroe, MI 48162.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Monroe Community Credit Union stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority every day," said Kristine Brenner, President/CEO at MCCU. "We owe our continued success to our team of outstanding employees at MCCU. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great leader at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Monroe Community Credit Union

Headquartered in Monroe, Michigan for 70 years, MCCU is a non-profit financial cooperative owned by its members and federally insured by the NCUA. With $340 million in assets, six banking locations and 31,000 members, MCCU serves residents, students, employees, and businesses in the State of Michigan and the Ohio counties of Lucas, Wood, and Fulton. MCCU was named Outstanding Credit Union in 2023 by the Michigan Credit Union League and has been voted Best Credit Union in Monroe County in the Community Choice Awards since inception. For more information visit monroecommunitycu.org.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

