Monroe Community Credit Union Named Outstanding Credit Union of the Year

MONROE, Mich., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monroe Community Credit Union (MCCU) is proud to announce that it recently received the prestigious "Outstanding Credit Union of the Year" award from the Michigan Credit Union League in the large asset size category at the League's Annual Convention and Exposition. The award recognizes a credit union for outstanding contributions with member services and community engagement.

MCUL President/CEO Patty Corkery and MCCU President/CEO Kristine Brenner (PRNewsfoto/Monroe Community Credit Union)
MCCU's CEO Kristine Brenner expressed her gratitude upon accepting the award, stating, "We are very honored to be recognized as the 'Outstanding Credit Union of the Year.' This award is a reflection of the dedication and hard work of our truly phenomenal board and team members. Their unwavering commitment to our members and the community has been instrumental in our success over the past 70 years. We are grateful for their continued support and contributions in making Monroe Community Credit Union a trusted partner in our members' financial journeys."

About Monroe Community Credit Union:

MCCU is a locally owned and operated financial institution headquartered in Monroe, Michigan with $330 million in assets, six banking locations and 30,000 members. MCCU's field of membership includes those who live, work, worship, or attend school in the state of Michigan and in the Ohio counties of Fulton, Lucas, or Wood.

