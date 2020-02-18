Monroe® Expands Shock & Strut Coverage for More Than Two Million VIO

For over one million VIO, the latest Monroe rear conversion kit is now available for the 2006-2018 Dodge Charger and 2005-2008 Magnum. This conversion kit replaces the old nivomat suspension originally equipped on these vehicles and comes with two shocks, two coil springs, and mounting hardware. Additionally, a front Monroe steering stabilizer is available for 2018-2019 Jeep Wrangler.

Monroe OESpectrum front struts are new for the 2011-2013 Kia Sorrento and 2010-2012 Hyundai Santa Fe (73044); 2007-2009 Santa Fe (73047); and 2007-2012 Hyundai Veracruz (72639). Monroe OESpectrum rear passenger car shocks are currently available for 2013-2015 Mazda 6 models. These four new products also cover over one million VIO.

Monroe OESpectrum shocks and struts are covered by a limited lifetime warranty and the brand's exclusive "Feel the Difference™" Guarantee money-back consumer offer. Restrictions apply. See www.monroe.com for more information.

To learn more about Monroe ride control products, visit www.monroe.com or contact a Monroe supplier. Connect with Monroe at Facebook.com/MonroeShocks, Twitter.com/MonroeShocks and Instagram.com/MonroeShocks.

About DRiV™ - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

