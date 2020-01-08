Monroe® Introduces Suspension Conversion Kit Which Expands Coverage to More Than 1.6 Million Applications for Ram 1500 Trucks Equipped with Air Suspension

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monroe® Shocks and Struts, a leading global brand from DRiV, has introduced a complete suspension conversion kit which expands coverage to more than 1.6 million applications for Ram 1500 light trucks originally equipped with an air suspension system. The new kits enable customers to save time, money, and frustration while restoring a vehicle's ride and handling profile by converting a worn original equipment (OE) air suspension to a mechanical suspension.

As temperatures drop, the components within the air suspension are prone to deformation, allowing the system to lose air and causing significant loss in ride height. The latest Monroe suspension conversion kit is a longer-term full suspension replacement that solves this issue.



The new Monroe conversion kit covers the front-right, front-left and rear of 2013-2018 Ram 1500 trucks equipped with factory air suspensions, helping restore the vehicle back to factory ride height. Together, the new kit provides all the components needed for the job, including front strut assemblies, rear shock absorbers, rear coil springs and spring isolators, and jounce bumpers. Monroe provides detailed, step-by-step instructions to help ensure an efficient, high-quality repair that will satisfy the vehicle owner. In addition to restoring OE-style ride and handling, the Monroe conversion kit can help customers dramatically reduce the cost of an air suspension repair.

"Vehicle owners often face sticker shock when it's time to replace a worn-out air suspension," said Joe Robinson, director, product management, DRiV. "Rather than spending as much as $3,000 to install a new air suspension system, they can get a much better value by converting to a reliable, high-quality mechanical suspension from Monroe, helping consumers get more miles from their vehicle."

In addition to the new suspension conversion kit, Monroe also introduced nearly 20 additional ride control part numbers covering more than 1.6 million applications. Now available are 15 Monroe Quick-Strut premium strut assemblies covering a combined 49 import and six domestic passenger vehicle applications; one Monroe MagnumTM commercial vehicle shock absorber exclusively covering 13 domestic applications; and two Monroe OESpectrum® rear struts covering 10 import applications. The new Quick-Strut part numbers include first-to-aftermarket coverage of the following applications: 2003-2005 Lincoln Aviator (front); 2006-2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca (front); 2008-2014 Subaru Tribeca (front); 2011-2014 Mazda 2 (front); 2015-2017 Chevrolet City Express (front); 2013-2018 Nissan NV200 (front); 2004-2007 BMW 525i and 530i (rear); 2008-2010 BMW 528i and 535i (rear); and 2004-2005 BMW 545i (rear).

Assembled in Monroe's North American aftermarket manufacturing facility in Paragould, Ark., Monroe Quick-Strut premium strut assemblies and OESpectrum struts are covered by a limited lifetime warranty and the brand's exclusive "Feel the Difference™" Guarantee money-back consumer offer. Monroe Magnum commercial vehicle shocks are covered by an exclusive 90-day risk-free ride offer. Restrictions apply. See www.monroe.com for more information.

To learn more about Monroe ride control products, visit www.monroe.com or contact a Monroe supplier. Connect with Monroe at Facebook.com/MonroeShocks, Twitter.com/MonroeShocks and Instagram.com/MonroeShocks.

About DRiVTM - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiVTM) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our plans to separate into two independent companies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that Tenneco may not complete the separation of the Aftermarket & Ride Performance business from the Powertrain Technology business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of such a separation); the possibility that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may have an adverse impact on existing arrangements with Tenneco, including those related to transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax matters; the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; the risk that the benefits of the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation, including synergies, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may not advance Tenneco's business strategy; the risk that Tenneco may experience difficulty integrating all employees or operations; the potential diversion of Tenneco management's attention resulting from the separation; as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements included in Tenneco's periodic and current reports (Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time to time with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by law, Tenneco does not undertake any obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly disclose revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

CONTACT:

Bill Dawson (DRiV) – 847.482.5807

bdawson@driv.com

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 248.354.4383

karen.shulhan@driv.com

SOURCE DRiV