Monroe University's Mustangs Athletic Program Joins Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monroe University proudly announced today that its Mustangs athletic program has been accepted as the newest member of the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC), a conference that is part of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II structure.

The move to the CACC marks the beginning of an exciting new era for the Mustangs program and its student-athletes. With this week's approval by the CACC Presidents Council, Monroe becomes the twelfth full-time member of the conference, a milestone that reflects years of strategic growth, commitment, and planning. This transition represents a hopeful, important step toward eventual NCAA membership, demonstrating Monroe's dedication to providing student-athletes with an exceptional environment for academic and athletic success.

The transition applies only to the Mustangs program, based on Monroe's New Rochelle campus. The University's Express athletic program, located on the Bronx campus, will continue to compete in the NJCAA's Region 15 division with no changes to its conference affiliation or structure.

"We're thrilled to begin this journey with a conference that has such a rich tradition," said Luis Melendez, Assistant Vice President and Director of Athletics. "This is an exciting milestone for the Monroe Mustangs and a reflection of the hard work our coaches, staff, and student-athletes have put in over the years. At the same time, we're equally proud that our Monroe Express program in the Bronx will continue its strong tradition of excellence in the NJCAA. Both programs showcase the best of who we are -- providing student-athletes opportunities to learn, compete, and succeed at every level."

Beginning with the 2026-2027 academic year, Monroe's Mustangs teams will officially begin competing in the CACC. This marks the first step in a planned, multi-year transition toward a four-year NCAA competition model. This evolution allows student-athletes to pursue their bachelor's degrees while continuing to play at a high level, enhancing their college experience and preparing them for future success.

"We are proud to welcome Monroe University to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference. Monroe's strong focus on student-athlete success, both academically and athletically, aligns perfectly with the mission of Division II and the values we uphold across the CACC. The Presidents Council is excited for the energy, talent, and commitment Monroe's student-athletes will bring as we continue to elevate the experience for all teams in our conference," said John L. Hopkins, Chair of the CACC Presidents Council and President and CEO of Post University.

"I join my fellow administrators throughout the CACC in welcoming Monroe to the conference and look forward to assisting the institution throughout its entire process of elevating to NCAA Division II," CACC Commissioner Dan Mara said. "Monroe is committed to the entire student-athlete experience including athletics, academics and well-being. This was evident during the school's application to the CACC. The institution's mission and values align perfectly with those of the CACC. We look forward to a bright future together for Monroe and the CACC."

This transition also reflects Monroe University's broader institutional growth, including expanded academic programs and facilities. The move to the CACC further strengthens the University's mission to empower students to excel academically, athletically, and within their communities.

"This is an exciting chapter for Monroe," said Marc Jerome, President of Monroe University. "It means our student-athletes will now be able to grow, compete, and complete their bachelor's degrees right here at Monroe, surrounded by the same coaches, teammates, and mentors who have supported them from day one. This continuity will strengthen their academic and athletic success, and we couldn't be prouder of this moment for our entire community."

Other CACC institutions are: University of Bridgeport, Caldwell University, Chestnut Hill College, Dominican University, Felician University, Georgian Court University, Goldey-Beacom College, Holy Family University, Post University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Wilmington University.

In conjunction with its conference transition, Monroe will invest in new staff, upgraded facilities, and enhanced academic resources to ensure student-athletes are well-equipped to succeed.

In making the announcement, the University also extended its sincere gratitude to the NJCAA for its long-standing partnership and support, which has been instrumental in shaping Monroe's athletic success. As Monroe looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its commitment to providing all its student-athletes -- both Mustangs and Express -- with the best possible opportunities for growth, competition, and achievement.

ABOUT MONROE UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1933, Monroe University is a recognized leader in urban and international education. The University is proud of its innovative programs to increase college access, affordability, and completion outcomes, especially among first-generation students, and for the national recognition it receives for its strong impact on graduates' social mobility.

Monroe educates more than 9,000 students each year, offering Certificate, Associate, Bachelor's, and Master's degree programs from New York campuses in the Bronx and New Rochelle, as well as in the Caribbean nation of Saint Lucia. Students may also pursue degree programs through Monroe Online. Programs are offered through Schools of Allied Health Professions, Business and Accounting, Criminal and Social Justice, Education, Hospitality Management, Information Technology, and Nursing, as well as through its King Graduate School. Liberal arts and continuing education programs are also available.

For more information and admissions criteria, please visit http://www.monroeu.edu.

