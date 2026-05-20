MONSGA Launches the MR7 PRO Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: A True Workhorse for Pet-Owning Families That Ends Hair Tangles and Docking Failures

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MONSGA, an innovative smart home brand, today announced the global launch of its new flagship product, the MONSGA MR7 PRO Robot Vacuum and Mop. This cleaning powerhouse, combining cutting-edge technology with user-centric design, leverages its revolutionary "Advanced Base Plate" technology to definitively solve the industry-wide problem of inaccurate robot vacuum recharging, aiming to deliver an unprecedented level of precise, efficient, and convenient home cleaning for modern families.

MONSGA MR7 PRO Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Robot vacuums failing to return to their charging dock or misaligning has long been a frustrating pain point for users, interrupting cleaning cycles and adding unnecessary maintenance. The MONSGA MR7 PRO's "Advanced Base Plate" design was created precisely to address this. This innovative structure not only effectively blocks excess moisture during mopping, preventing warping or corrosion on real wood floors, but more critically, it guides the robot back to the charging dock more smoothly and accurately. This significantly boosts the success rate and efficiency of automatic recharging. Users no longer need to worry about their robot getting "lost," ensuring every cleaning task is seamlessly completed.

The MR7 PRO delivers 8000Pa suction to pull debris from deep carpets and crevices, while its dual anti-tangle system (arc side brush + all‑rubber main roller) minimizes hair wrap—ideal for pet owners. It vacuums and mops in one pass with a 460ml water tank for fewer refills.

Plus, up to 90 days of hands‑free cleaning: the robot auto‑empties debris into a 4L sealed dust bag. A pull‑out sealing structure locks in dirt and allergens at disposal, reducing dust clouds for a cleaner home—especially for allergy‑sensitive households.

Equipped with LiDAR Smart Mapping, the MR7 PRO builds high-precision maps in real-time for systematic, row-by-row cleaning. It supports up to five different floor plans and boasts a 160-minute runtime, covering up to 2690 sq. ft. on a single charge. When battery levels are low, the MR7 PRO intelligently calculates the necessary power, recharges just enough, and then resumes cleaning precisely where it left off, truly embodying a "pick up where it left off" capability.

Users can manage the MR7 PRO via the Smart Life / Tuya App or through voice commands with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. From scheduling to setting no-go zones, the MR7 PRO offers a truly hands-free experience.

The MONSGA MR7 PRO is available starting today on major e-commerce platforms with a suggested retail price of $299.99. For more information, visit the official MONSGA Amazon store.

About MONSGA

MONSGA is an innovative technology brand dedicated to enhancing modern living through intelligent, user-centric home cleaning solutions.

Media Contact:

Dean

Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE MONSGA