Monsido Announces Merger with ArchiveSocial

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monsido, a leader in digital governance solutions that enhance user experience, announced today that it has merged with ArchiveSocial, the leading provider of public records and archiving software for government agencies, law enforcement officials, and educational organizations. The transaction follows the completion of ArchiveSocial's previously announced acquisition of NextRequest, a leading provider of automation and workflow technology that simplifies how government agencies manage and reduce the risk associated with public records requests.

Two individuals holding a banner with ArchiveSocial, Monsido and NextRequest logos.

On top of creating meaningful and optimized digital experiences for their users, communicators are under increasing pressure to adopt new policies and practices to ensure their digital content is compliant with complex regulations, including public records and retention laws, accessibility standards, and data privacy. Together, these three solutions create a comprehensive platform to help organizations communicate openly and effectively across their social channels and websites.

Monsido CEO and Co-Founder Jannik Grøntved explains, "While websites remain integral to an organization's digital strategy, social media provides a highly complementary platform for expanding reach. ArchiveSocial has powerful digital archiving solutions, and we are excited to expand our ability to support marketing and communication professionals with tools to achieve digital compliance, wherever they communicate with their users."

The combined software-as-a-service platform will eliminate digital compliance barriers and focus the new company's comprehensive suite of solutions on helping organizations communicate securely, openly, and effectively.

"We're on a shared mission to strengthen trust in digital communication, and we're thrilled about the opportunities this merger provides," said Ray Carey, CEO of ArchiveSocial. "The past year and a half illustrated how critical digital communication and experiences are. Our complementary solutions and combined industry strengths will allow us to drive the market's evolution with a purpose-built platform that transforms how organizations engage with their communities."

The newly formed company is growing and hiring remote and in-office employees centered around its offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Denmark. Financial terms of the merger are not being disclosed.

About Monsido

Monsido is a fast-growing software company founded in 2014 that provides a one-stop web governance solution designed to give website visitors a superior browsing experience. Our time-saving auditing tool provides accurate and insightful information that helps organizations work with confidence to identify accessibility and quality assurance issues. This enables them to optimize their online presence and ensure compliance with legal requirements. Monsido has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Denmark. For more information, visit monsido.com

About ArchiveSocial

ArchiveSocial is the leading public records and archiving software in the public sector, ensuring legal protection and compliance with public records and decreased costs associated with records requests management. With ArchiveSocial, thousands of forward-thinking government entities, law enforcement agencies, and educational organizations can openly and transparently communicate online. For more information, please visit ArchiveSocial.com.

For press inquiries, please reach out to: Claire Rowberry, ClearComms Consultancy, [email protected]

Related Images

monsido-announces-merger-with.png

Monsido Announces Merger with ArchiveSocial

Two individuals holding a banner with ArchiveSocial, Monsido and NextRequest logos.

SOURCE Monsido