MONSOON DIGITAL SECURES SEED INVESTMENT WITH RAZER

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monsoon Digital, a blockchain-based trading platform, has announced a pre-seed investment from Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers. Monsoon's soon-to-launch platform will feature licensed collectible NFTs as well as a marketplace where fans can buy, sell, and trade items from their collections. Monsoon's NFT products will be created on the environmentally friendly Flow blockchain.

Razer has millions of dedicated fans worldwide because of how their products connect with gamers. This pairs perfectly with the mission at Monsoon: to cater to gamers and fans of collectibles and provide the best interactive environment where they can connect with other fans, build their collections, and trade or sell with other collectors.

Carlos Pajares, Monsoon's Head of Development, shared, "Razer's investment is such a great fit for Monsoon. Our goal is to provide the most robust and easy-to-use NFT trading platform with truly unique and innovative features built right into the interface, and Razer's involvement will help push Monsoon toward its greatest potential. We're ready to hit the ground running."

"The partnership with Monsoon will allow Razer to gain more insights into the tabletop collectible NFT space," said Lawrence Lin, Director for Blockchain at Razer. "We look forward to working closely with Monsoon to offer gamers more options to connect with the community."

Monsoon's initial offerings will include a licensed digital collectible line based on CMON LTD's worldwide best-selling board game series, Zombicide. Fans will be able to buy packs of collectibles, and then buy, sell, and trade individual items in Monsoon's robust marketplace.

Learn more about Monsoon Digital or sign up to be a part of the public beta HERE!

ABOUT MONSOON

Monsoon Digital is a blockchain-focused company, founded to create innovative, consumer-friendly solutions for companies in the gaming and collector-based product businesses. Monsoon's products use the environmentally friendly Flow blockchain. Its online platform is set to launch in 2022. For more information, go to www.monsoon.digital.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the global leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software, and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer's software platform, with over 175 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials, and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world's largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual-headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai. Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe, and China.

SOURCE Monsoon